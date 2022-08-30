ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: These 3 Chiefs have made the initial 53-man roster

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are trimming their offseason roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. While there have been plenty of reports about those who didn’t make it, there have been a few to trickle in about players making the team as well.

The first came from Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope, who claims that RB Ronald Jones II has made the team’s initial 53-man roster. A former second-round draft pick by way of USC to the Tampa Bay Bucs, Jones joined the team as a free agent this offseason. He didn’t have a particularly strong training camp, but his preseason Week 3 performance seems to have been enough to earn him a shot.

The next report came from The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, who says that both TE Blake Bell and Shane Buechele made the initial 53-man roster, but the outlook for both is quite different. Per Taylor, Bell will be placed on injured reserve after making the initial 53-man roster. This will allow him to be designated to return from injured reserve later this season. Bell recently had surgery to repair a hip injury suffered in preseason Week 1.

As for Buechele, he makes the initial 53-man roster outright this season after he didn’t make it last year. The team signed him back to the practice squad for several weeks before he was added to the 53-man roster in Week 10. Will the Chiefs carry three quarterbacks on their roster or has Buechele made it as the backup to Patrick Mahomes? Stay tuned.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs players celebrate return of college football

The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner, but on Saturday members of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated the return of college football. Dozens of games were played on Saturday, marking the first weekend of the 2022 college football season. Several Chiefs players showed their support for their alma maters by either tuning in to watch the games or even showing up for the games in person.
KANSAS CITY, MO
