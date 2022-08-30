Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three-vehicle collision kills two people on eastbound I-90 in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 in Grant County resulted in the death of two men. The crash took place 11 miles east of Moses Lake just one mile west of the Adams County Line. According to a Washington State Patrol report, a driver was...
Collision on westbound Highway 290 near Argonne Road blocks lanes in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on State Route 290 westbound near Argonne Rd. is blocking lanes in both directions, according to the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center (SRTMC). There is no information at this time on who was involved in the crash or if there are any serious injuries....
KHQ Right Now
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
ifiberone.com
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
KHQ Right Now
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
1,900+ customers' power was restored on the South Hill and Moran Prairie after several hours without power, according to Avista outage map.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Over 1,900 customers were left without power on the South Hill and Moran Prairie area last night. According to Avista's outage map, as of 12 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Avista crews have fixed the issue and power has been restored to the area. At around 5:30...
Young woman in critical condition after being hit by bus
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Traffic Unit is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a young woman that happened last night at 10:25 p.m. on Sullivan Road and 8th Avenue, near Central Valley High School. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
10:30 a.m. NonStop News Update
A girl is in critical condition after getting hit by a school bus last night in Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol confirmed both girls involved in a crash on Trent Avenue last week are now dead. Spokane police are looking for missing 64-year-old Earl Gligor. The Battle of the...
KHQ Right Now
Outages leave over 5,000 Avista customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday evening, numerous outages in the Spokane area have left around 5,000 Avista customers without power. To check current outages and estimated restoration times, check the Avista outage map HERE. Reports of outages can also be made at their site, or by calling 800-227-9187. Avista crews...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Two years later: How Malden has recovered after Babb Road Fire
MALDEN, Wash. — It's been two years since the Babb Road Fire destroyed the towns of Malden and Pine City, changing countless lives forever. Since then, the community has worked together to rebuild the town. It was during Labor Day on 2020 when a wildfire destroyed the towns of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ridgeline High School student in critical condition after being hit by bus
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Ridgeline High School student is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus late Friday night. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash on South Sullivan Road at 8th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. involving a Central Valley School bus and a...
Idaho police investigating car accident that left Westmond woman dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Bonner County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 around 12:47 p.m. on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, ISP says. According to ISP, a 62-year-old female from Westmond, Idaho was walking northbound...
KHQ Right Now
Teen taken off life support after Trent Avenue crash in Spokane Valley
One of the two teens involved in a serious crash on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley was taken off life support. The second remains on life support, but will not recover.
KHQ Right Now
Crash at 2nd and Maple causes traffic jam
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash at the intersection of Second and Maple in downtown Spokane is causing significant backups. Cars are held up all the way to the Maple Street Bridge. This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
KHQ Right Now
NonStop Afternoon Update: New information on girls involved in crash on Trent Ave.
Kiersten Noel was taken off life support for organ donation and has been officially confirmed as dead. Sydney Stangel remains on life support, but there is no brain activity and she is not expected to survive. A final report from a deadly plane crash in 2020 over Lake Coeur d'Alene...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
KHQ Right Now
Two teenagers in serious condition after crash with dump truck on Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says two teenage girls were injured in a crash after being hit by a dump truck while trying to turn. “It was almost like a scene from a movie, that’s how I would describe it, like you didn’t believe that was real," Witness Ashley Whitmore said.
NTSB releases final report on fatal plane crash over Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — July 5, 2020 was a calm clear day over Lake Coeur d'Alene when boaters near Powderhorn Bay saw a fiery explosion in the sky. A De Havilland Beaver operated by Brooke's Seaplanes was on a scenic flight with five passengers and a pilot on board. A Cessna 206 with a pilot and passenger had left the Coeur d'Alene Airport on its way to Lewiston.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 1