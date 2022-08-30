ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
10:30 a.m. NonStop News Update

A girl is in critical condition after getting hit by a school bus last night in Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol confirmed both girls involved in a crash on Trent Avenue last week are now dead. Spokane police are looking for missing 64-year-old Earl Gligor. The Battle of the...
Outages leave over 5,000 Avista customers without power

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday evening, numerous outages in the Spokane area have left around 5,000 Avista customers without power. To check current outages and estimated restoration times, check the Avista outage map HERE. Reports of outages can also be made at their site, or by calling 800-227-9187. Avista crews...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion

COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Crash at 2nd and Maple causes traffic jam

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash at the intersection of Second and Maple in downtown Spokane is causing significant backups. Cars are held up all the way to the Maple Street Bridge. This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
NTSB releases final report on fatal plane crash over Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — July 5, 2020 was a calm clear day over Lake Coeur d'Alene when boaters near Powderhorn Bay saw a fiery explosion in the sky. A De Havilland Beaver operated by Brooke's Seaplanes was on a scenic flight with five passengers and a pilot on board. A Cessna 206 with a pilot and passenger had left the Coeur d'Alene Airport on its way to Lewiston.
