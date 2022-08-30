Madison police investigate burglary at gas station on S. Park St.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a gas station was burglarized.
Officers were sent to the Amstar Gas Station in the 1100 block of South Park Street Tuesday just after 5:10 a.m. Police said that a glass door of the business was shattered.
An investigation is ongoing.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0