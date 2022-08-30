ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison police investigate burglary at gas station on S. Park St.

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a gas station was burglarized.

Officers were sent to the Amstar Gas Station in the 1100 block of South Park Street Tuesday just after 5:10 a.m. Police said that a glass door of the business was shattered.

An investigation is ongoing.

