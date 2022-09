The No. 23 University of Cincinnati (UC) football team was defeated by the No. 19 University of Arkansas Razorbacks 31-24 in Razorback Stadium on Saturday, marking the first time the Bearcats have lost a season opener since 2010. Before today, UC had not lost a regular season game on the road since Nov. 29, 2019, where they were bested by the University of Memphis 34-24.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO