Fire Departments About To Get Big Money Across New York State
There is something special about the brave men and women who choose to volunteer to become firefighters. While most people run from smoke and fire, these individuals are heading in to save and protect human life and property. It is a calling that is nothing short of heroic. But across...
Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]
New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?
Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
Where New York Ranks on ‘Hardest Working States’ List Should Embarrass Us
A new study released by WalletHub looked at 2022's "Hardest-Working States in America." On a whole, Americans are pretty hard workers. They work an average of 1,791 hours per year, which averages just under 34.5 hours per week. Compare that to Germans, who work (on average) under 30 hours per week. Still, Americans don't work as hard as Mexicans, who are the undisputed champions at over 40 hours per week.
Live The Patriot Way At New York’s Oldest Restaurant Only 2.5 Hours from Binghamton
When the pandemic began in 2020, we had to find other ways to keep ourselves occupied. For me, it was to take my blue convertible on a drive throughout New York State.. Whether it was Watkins Glen, Sherburne, Homer or Walton (just to name a few), I enjoyed seeing the beauty of the Empire State. I also like stopping at different places like ice cream stands, wineries and restaurants.
No, You Don’t Need To Show Your ID To Buy Whipped Cream in New York
Well, this is definitely a confusing topic. Stores across New York State have been starting to enforce showing identification to buy a pretty specific item. It's a law that was brought to the Senate in 2019 prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as "whippits, whippets, or whip-its" to persons under the age of 21.
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For September 2022
Can you believe September is here? As we enter September, kids go back to school, parents get a new work routine. As a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place. How can you do this? One easy way...
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Celebrate ‘Bacon Month’ at These 14 Upstate New York Restaurants
September is National Bacon Month, and boy, do the places on this list have way for you to celebrate! Wow!. These 14 entries showcase restaurants, events and items that we encourage you to explore as we celebrate our love for all things bacon this month. And the list if crazy.
Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?
Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?
So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers
The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
Two People Hospitalized Following Motorcycle vs. Car Crash in North Elba
Three people are recovering from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Essex County. The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders from Saranac Lake Fire and Rescue were called to State Rt. 86 in North Elba, New York at approximately 12:44pm on Monday, August 29, 2022 after receiving reports of a serious accident with injuries.
Great New York State Fair Sets August Heat Record
If you walked outside on Monday and immediately started to sweat, you're not alone! The humidity was so thick that it was hard to breathe and the was sun beating down so hot that even the best air conditioners were struggling to keep things cool. The brutal heat on Monday,...
6 Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Are Located In New York State
I'll be the first to admit that I am a grocery store snob. I am very particular about the brands and locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health conscious, so there are a limited number of stores that carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are on USA Today's list of the Top 10 Best Supermarket Brands for 2022. As a matter of fact, 6 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.
Beware Of These 6 Dangerous Invasive Pests And Plants In New York State
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is warning residents about these 6 invasive pests and plants in the state. Two of them are on the federal quarantine list. The pests are dangerous to trees and other plants in New York and the plants are dangerous also, one can even burn you severely. If you see them you should contact the State Plant Health Director:
New York Tops List of Skiing Destinations in the Nation
When you think of skiing you think of Vermont, Colorado and New Hampshire but New York is actually the king of the slopes. I was shocked to find out that New York tops the list of skiing destinations in the United States. I probably shouldn't be too surprised, since so many New Yorkers I know love to hit the slopes every winter.
Picente to Gillibrand: I Expect Better; County Exec Asks Senior NY Senator to Get Involved
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is weighing-in with some harsh words for a U.S. Senator regarding the potential appointment of a new federal judge in the Northern District of New York. U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd had been seeking senior status - a form of semi-retirement for a federal...
