CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
MilitaryTimes

Veterans unemployment improves even as national rate worsens slightly

Veterans’ job prospects improved in August even as the national unemployment rate rose slightly, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The unemployment rate for all veterans fell from 2.7% in July to 2.4% in August, with about 27,000 fewer veterans reporting they were unable to find steady work.
MilitaryTimes

VA to provide abortions in cases of rape, danger to veteran’s health

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to offer abortion access to veterans and eligible dependents in cases of rape, incest and pregnancies that endanger the life or health of an individual, arguing the change is needed after more than two dozen states banned the procedure this summer. The move marks...
