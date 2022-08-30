ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Arthur Victor "Artie" Horn

Arthur Victor “Artie” Horn, 70, Kearney, formerly of the Stet community, died on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Liberty Hospital. Artie was born on May 12, 1952, in Great Bend, KS, the son of Charles Francis and Vivian Cleo (Barger) Horn. He was united in marriage to Connie Lee Sisson of Richmond on June 12, 1971; she survives of the home.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Triathlon brings hundreds to Smithville Lake to honor fallen veterans

Hundreds came to Smithville Lake this summer to take part in the annual Matt Mason Memorial Cowboy Up Triathlon. The event is named after fallen Navy SEAL and Kearney High School grad Matt Mason, who died in the line of duty in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. The day honors, pays tribute, supports and celebrates the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
SMITHVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy