Hundreds came to Smithville Lake this summer to take part in the annual Matt Mason Memorial Cowboy Up Triathlon. The event is named after fallen Navy SEAL and Kearney High School grad Matt Mason, who died in the line of duty in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. The day honors, pays tribute, supports and celebrates the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

SMITHVILLE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO