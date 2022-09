Belmar History + Art (BH+A) is a public art and civic commemoration project that illuminates histories of the African American residents and business owners of the historic Belmar and surrounding neighborhoods in Santa Monica. Once a thriving community, this area was razed through eminent domain in the 1950s, and residents were displaced to make way for construction of the Civic Center campus. The BH+A project incorporated elements of art, community, and history to creatively and collectively celebrate the past and future legacy of African American contributions to Santa Monica life. Explore photos and video from the Belmar History + Art project documenting community engagement, the permanent exhibit, behind-the-scenes and more at publicartarchive.org/belmar.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO