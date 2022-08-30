ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Ghislaine Maxwell prison besties with ‘evil,’ ‘sadistic’ murderer Narcy Novack

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rfi2n_0hb02nCQ00

Perverted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly become fast friends in prison with Narcy Novack, the Florida woman serving life for orchestrating the murders of her millionaire husband and his mom.

“Once inside, Ghislaine gravitated towards Narcy,” an insider at Florida’s low-security federal correctional facility in Tallahassee told the Mirror.

“Given their ages and millionaire ­backgrounds, they were always destined to get on well. Together, they spend hours talking, laughing and joking.”

Maxwell, 60, was moved to FCI Tallahassee last month to serve a 20-year sentence for grooming young girls to be abused by her late pedophile ex, Jeffrey Epstein.

Novack, 65, was portrayed by Paz Vega in a 2015 Lifetime movie about her shocking case, “Beautiful & Twisted,” which also starred Rob Lowe and Candice Bergen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlXMr_0hb02nCQ00
Disgraced British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, “gravitated” to her new bestie inside their low-security Florida facility, the insider said.
WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iePA1_0hb02nCQ00
Former stripper Novack was called “sadistic” and “evil” by prosecutors in the case that was later portrayed in a Lifetime movie.
AP

She was sentenced in 2012 to life for orchestrating the savage 2009 beatings of her hotel-heir husband, Ben Novack Jr., in a suburban New York hotel room, as well as his mother, Bernice Novack, at her Fort Lauderdale home.

The former stripper had ordered her husband, heir to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel fortune, to have his eyes gouged out to make sure he could never look at another woman even once dead, prosecutors said at her federal trial.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXdRr_0hb02nCQ00
Narcy Novack orchestrated the murders of her millionaire husband and his mom.
Americas Most Wanted
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdyzK_0hb02nCQ00
Narcy Novack is currently serving life in a Florida prison.
Americas Most Wanted

Prosecutors called her “sadistic” and “evil” — a reputation she maintains in jail, and one that could help her new bestie, Maxwell, the Mirror’s source claimed.

“Because of her length of time inside and the brutality of her crime, she is treated like a female don. All the younger girls address her as ‘Miss Novack’ out of respect,” the insider said.

“Ghislaine will have a modicum of protection through her friendship.”

Prison records confirm both women are currently held in FCI Tallahassee.

