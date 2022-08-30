Read full article on original website
Anyone who believes Ron is a fool, he is taking the money from Biden’s infrastructure Bill and putting it in his name, your being taken just like trump did.
Ron DeSantis Announces $2.7 Million for Fort Pierce
On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $2.7 million to the city of Fort Pierce through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund. Fort Pierce will facilitate infrastructure improvements and the redevelopment of the city’s historic downtown area to spur economic growth and bring jobs closer to home for the city’s residents. These projects will support an estimated 1,353 total jobs in the Fort Pierce area.
