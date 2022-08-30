Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Madison fires three police officers, including two woman suing department for discrimination
MADISON — Town officials have voted to fire three officers in the Madison Police Department — including two female officers who filed a discrimination lawsuit last year — who had been accused of “harassing and unprofessional conduct,” the department said in a statement Friday. The...
Register Citizen
Milford police: Multiple youths pepper sprayed during series of altercations near, at mall
MILFORD — A series of young people were pepper sprayed Saturday night as part of a series of altercations near the Connecticut Post Mall, according to police. Officers responded to the mall around 7:45 p.m. for a reported missing non-verbal young man with autism, Milford Police said on Facebook.
Register Citizen
Prosecutors: Hartford man gets three years in federal prison for selling fentanyl in his neighborhood
Hartford resident Anthony “Ant” Dones was sentenced Friday in New Haven federal court to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to selling fenanyl in his neighborhood, prosecutors said. Undercover officers with the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and the...
Register Citizen
Mass. man drove intoxicated in Windsor with loaded handgun in car, CT State Police say
WINDSOR — Troopers found a loaded firearm with an allegedly intoxicated driver on Interstate 91 in Windsor, according to Connecticut State Police. The driver, identified as Steven Roche, 28, of Springfield, Mass., was charged with several offenses related to the incident. At around 12:15 a.m. Friday, state police were...
Register Citizen
Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash
DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
Register Citizen
CT State Police report over 3,500 calls Labor Day weekend so far
State troopers received more than 3,500 service calls so far this Labor Day weekend, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers reported 3,505 calls between Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday, including 166 speeding violations, 205 crashes, 403 traffic violations and 250 motorist assists. Two of the crashes involved serious injuries; one...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday
WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
Register Citizen
PD body camera footage shows Ridgefield cop explaining why he shot bear on his Newtown property
NEWTOWN — In the hour or so after an off-duty Ridgefield cop shot a beloved black bear, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies descended on his Newtown property to examine the animal and question the homeowner about why he killed the bear with his AR-15 rifle. Body camera videos...
Register Citizen
State police: Teen seriously injured in crash on Route 72 in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN — A Toyota Camry carrying a 19-year-old man and four teenagers went out of control, crossed the highway and caromed off roadway structures on both sides of Route 72 early Saturday, seriously injuring one of the passengers, state police say. According to police, the accident occurred on...
Register Citizen
State police: Five injured in fiery crash on Merritt Parkway in Trumbull
TRUMBULL — Five people were hospitalized after a car hit the guardrail, traveled onto an embankment and caught fire on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull early Saturday, according to state police. The crash occurred north of Exit 48 on the northbound side of the Merritt soon before 2:30 a.m.,...
Register Citizen
Head-on crash in Colebrook sends four to hospital, police say
COLEBROOK — Four people were hospitalized after a head-on crash on Route 8 in Colebrook Saturday afternoon, according to state police. Troopers responded to the crash, which occurred near Route 8’s intersection with Riverton Road, around 4:30 p.m., Trooper Rob Flanagan said in a report. A 2021 Nissan...
Register Citizen
Feds: Hamden man faces up to 50 years in prison for scams, including one targeting Yale New Haven Hospital
HAMDEN — A town man faces up to 50 years in prison after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through two fraudulent schemes, including one that targeted Yale New Haven Hospital, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Connecticut. Lamont Bethea, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud,...
Register Citizen
Hamden police investigating stolen storm drain grates; ‘creates serious hazard’ to pedestrians, cars
HAMDEN — Multiple storm grates throughout town have gone missing in the past few weeks, according to police. Detective Sean Dolan said the thefts occurred at various locations, often on isolated streets. “Besides the financial impact this causes the town, it also creates a serious hazard to anyone walking...
Register Citizen
Stamford schools see influx of Ukrainian students. Here’s why refugees are flocking to this CT city.
STAMFORD — Stamford schools usually see a large influx of students new to the country over the summer, and this season, one particular group has had a spike in numbers: Ukrainians. The district tracks students with limited English comprehension who are new to the area, also known as “new...
Register Citizen
Lawsuit targets zoning permit for proposed Bridgeport cannabis grower
BRIDGEPORT — A business owned by a well-known local family is seeking to overturn the first zoning permit issued here for growing legalized marijuana. In late July 141 North Avenue LLC received the zoning commission’s approval to establish a cannabis cultivation and production facility at that address. At...
Register Citizen
Dan Haar: Cos Cob video spurs agreement — and political attacks
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On its face, a video that exploded in Greenwich this week, which appears to show a public school official talking openly about illegal hiring practices, should generate little or no political fallout. If Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of the...
Register Citizen
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Register Citizen
Firefighters sent to hospital after Newington fire, officials say
NEWINGTON — Four firefighters were brought to the hospital after crews extinguished a blaze on Audobon Avenue Saturday afternoon, according to the Newington Volunteer Fire Department. Crews responded to the residence around 3:40 p.m., finding heavy fire in the home and garage, Lt. Kirk Rosemond said in a release.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport staffer John Ricci sues over Fairfield U., diocese college plan
BRIDGEPORT — John Ricci, a longtime municipal employee and political insider, has filed a lawsuit to block efforts by Fairfield University and the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese to open a new college at the latter’s former St. Ambrose Catholic School. “I’m an adjoining property owner and I think...
