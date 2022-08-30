ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Register Citizen

Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash

DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

CT State Police report over 3,500 calls Labor Day weekend so far

State troopers received more than 3,500 service calls so far this Labor Day weekend, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers reported 3,505 calls between Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday, including 166 speeding violations, 205 crashes, 403 traffic violations and 250 motorist assists. Two of the crashes involved serious injuries; one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday

WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

State police: Five injured in fiery crash on Merritt Parkway in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Five people were hospitalized after a car hit the guardrail, traveled onto an embankment and caught fire on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull early Saturday, according to state police. The crash occurred north of Exit 48 on the northbound side of the Merritt soon before 2:30 a.m.,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Head-on crash in Colebrook sends four to hospital, police say

COLEBROOK — Four people were hospitalized after a head-on crash on Route 8 in Colebrook Saturday afternoon, according to state police. Troopers responded to the crash, which occurred near Route 8’s intersection with Riverton Road, around 4:30 p.m., Trooper Rob Flanagan said in a report. A 2021 Nissan...
COLEBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

Lawsuit targets zoning permit for proposed Bridgeport cannabis grower

BRIDGEPORT — A business owned by a well-known local family is seeking to overturn the first zoning permit issued here for growing legalized marijuana. In late July 141 North Avenue LLC received the zoning commission’s approval to establish a cannabis cultivation and production facility at that address. At...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Dan Haar: Cos Cob video spurs agreement — and political attacks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On its face, a video that exploded in Greenwich this week, which appears to show a public school official talking openly about illegal hiring practices, should generate little or no political fallout. If Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of the...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Firefighters sent to hospital after Newington fire, officials say

NEWINGTON — Four firefighters were brought to the hospital after crews extinguished a blaze on Audobon Avenue Saturday afternoon, according to the Newington Volunteer Fire Department. Crews responded to the residence around 3:40 p.m., finding heavy fire in the home and garage, Lt. Kirk Rosemond said in a release.
NEWINGTON, CT

