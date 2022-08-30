NEPA traffic issues to expect due to Biden visit today
There will be rolling roadblocks between the Avoca airport and Wilkes University for President Joe Biden's visit this afternoon. Expect delays on Interstate 81 north and southbound, SR 115 and SR 309 in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties between 1:30 PM to 6 PM as follows: I-81 SB between exit 180 and exit 170; I-81 NB between exit 168 and exit 180; SR 115 N / N Cross Valley Expressway North, (SR 309 N) from Wildflower Drive to exit 4 at Rutter Ave; and N Cross Valley Expressway South (SR 309 S) from Exit 5 Forty Fort to I-81.
