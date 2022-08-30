ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart Provides an Update on his Defense Prior to Oregon

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOwev_0hb02W8x00

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update during his press conference on how prepared his defense is for the new season prior to their game against Oregon.

After piecing together a historical defensive season last year, many are eager to see how Georgia's defense looks this season. Especially after losing a majority of their contributors from last season to the NFL Draft this offseason.

During head coach Kirby Smart's press conference on Monday, he provided an update on where his defense is headed into their week one matchup against Oregon.

Here is what the head ball coach had to say:

"They're inexperienced, young, and hopefully as talented as we think they are, players. At some positions more talented than others but they're in need of playing a game. And I guess you could say that's 'experience" right? They're in need of experience but more so than experience they're in need of playing a game. They need good things to happen and reaffirm their good habits, and some of them need something maybe adverse to happen and see how they respond. Because I've never coached a defensive player that didn't give up a play or get beat. So how are they going to respond to that in a game atmosphere because it happens every day at practice. I don't know if we know that."

- Kirby Smart

While the Bulldogs boasted a lot of veterans on their defense and ones who, for the most part, had a lot of experience before the start of last season, that isn't the case for Georgia in 2022. Instead, they will have to rely on some new faces and younger players to step up and help fill the voids that their predecessors left.

This year the Bulldog's defense features names like Nolan Smith, Christopher Smith, and Kelee Ringo. All three are players who played consistently on defense for Georgia and will be players the Bulldogs will rely on to help the defense out, especially early on in the season.

One position that Georgia will look completely different at, player personnel-wise, is linebacker. With the departures of Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, and Quay Walker, there is a massive window of opportunity for new guys to step in and solidify themselves in those roles.

If Georgia does struggle early on defense this year, it won't be due to a lack of talent. They have plenty of it. But as Coach Smart pointed out, his unit is inexperienced and needs to get some games under their belt before they truly discover who they will be on defense during the upcoming season.

You can listen to Coach Smart's entire press conference before their matchup against Oregon here.

DawgsDaily

Grade Report: Dawgs Defense Shows No Signs of Regression

The offseason talk about what Georgia lost from last year's defense helped the program to its first national title in over 40 years. 8 players from last year's team made up for over half the number of Bulldogs selected in the NFL Draft. Everyone seemed to glance over what Georgia was returning and ...
ATHENS, GA
