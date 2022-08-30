ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas watchdog group warns that social studies standards are too woke

By Cliff Saunders
 5 days ago

The Texas Board of Education has begun their September meetings with their curriculum under the microscope.

The watchdog group[p Texas Values says the standards for the social studies curriculum have become too woke, at the expense of traditional values.

"References to Moses and the right to religious liberty are in danger of being removed from history courses," said Mary Elizabeth Castle, the senior policy advisor for the group. She called on the board to reverse course.

"The board has a duty to educate and not indoctrinate," she stated.

The board's September meetings are underway and run through Thursday.

