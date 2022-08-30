ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Questions about Penn State football? Send them in to our CDT mailbag for answers

By Jon Sauber
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kix2l_0hb02Pxs00

Penn State football’s season is set to kick off Thursday against Purdue on the road at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game will be the first in an important year for the Nittany Lions with new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz leading one side of the ball while Mike Yurcich leads the offense as its coordinator.

Head coach James Franklin is heading into his ninth year with the program and is looking to field a 10-win team for the first time since 2019.

Those storylines and more are going to raise plenty of questions about the team. Fortunately, we have you covered.

Submit your questions about the Penn State football program to us at psu_mailbag@centredaily.com and find your question in our weekly mailbag newsletter, beginning the week of Penn State’s first home game of the season against Ohio on Sept. 10.

You can also DM me on Twitter at @JonSauber .

