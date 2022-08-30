ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Lil Pump Faces Backlash For Making Fun Of Russ Over Mental Health Break

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Russ felt the need to cancel his upcoming European tour due to mental health reasons. While some fans understood his plight, Lil Pump offered him no mercy.

On Sunday, August 28, Russ announced that he's cancelling his scheduled headlining European tour. In his lengthy statement, the "Best On Earth" rapper admitted something happened within his family recently that "led to some extremely lonely and empty realizations."

""I have to cancel the European tour," he said. "I could make up excuses so that I don't lose money but the reality is mentally I feel like s**t."

"In the last 24 hours s**t happened that has led to some extremely lonely and empty realizations about things in my family life that have me head feeling like it's gonna burst," he continued.

The post came shortly after Russ posted several photos of him on a "pre-tour vacation" during which he was seen jet-skiing, snapping photos with fans and other fun activities. Nonetheless, Russ received plenty of support from artists like Blxst , Nicki Minaj and more. While other fans may have been confused by the sudden cancellation, Lil Pump fired back with his thoughts on the situation.

"You think you got mental health issues?" Pump said in a video posted to his Instagram Story. "I'm from Dade County, b***h. I was born with mental health issues. How 'bout you deal with it and stop being a f**king p***y."

"You know damn well who I'm talking to, boy," he continued in his next post. "Your ass just canceled a whole Europe tour, b***h. Stop f**king canceling s**t. Hop on that f**king plane and go do your shows, you f**king p***y."

For the unfamiliar, Pump and Russ have never truly seen eye-to-eye. Both rappers have traded numerous shots online over back-and-forth the years. Back in 2020, Russ called out Pump over his political views after the rapper was seen campaigning with former President Donald Trump.

Once Pump's response hit the Internet, social media users began to question why the Harverd Dropout rapper would make fun of someone's mental health issues. Even The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God gave Lil Pump Donkey of the Day for his reaction to Russ' decision. See what Uncle Charla had to say about the situation below.

CELEBRITIES
