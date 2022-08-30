Read full article on original website
Related
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
Live updates: Kansas football vs. Tennessee Tech
The Kansas football season opener is finally here. Friday's game between KU and Tennessee Tech will mark KU's first game in 279 days and a lot has changed in that time too. Since he end of last season, over 20 players have transferred from the program in addition to the graduated players and the coaches have brought in 27 new players on scholarship. With a new-look roster, the KU football program is set to embark on year two of the Lance Leipold era.
Comments / 0