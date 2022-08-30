Read full article on original website
Grants For Women Wellbeing Applications Available
The Women’s Health Fund (WHF) giving circles, the Women’s Giving Circle (WGC) and the Circle of Friends Giving Circle (COF), are pleased to make available their annual grant opportunity to southeast Kansas nonprofits in support of the WHF mission to improve the health and wellbeing of women by supporting education, increasing awareness and sharing quality of life opportunities to benefit all women.
Obituary of Sandra (Sandy) K. Hrenak
Born August 10,1954 in St. Louis, Mo., the only child of Richard and Kathen Ohnemus. Sandy grew up in North St. Louis County and pursued music though this portion of her life. She was an accomplished accordionist who competed in several national events. This is how she met her future husband, John.
First County Wide Strategic Planning on August 23 by Gregg Motley
Tuesday evening, August 23rd, marked the first countywide strategic planning meeting by community leaders and private citizens in Bourbon County. I noted representatives from every government jurisdiction in the county along with major businesses, community organizations, and private citizens. It was a marvelous event. I was pleased that his message dovetailed with the origins of Bourbon County REDI: Community trust and collaboration is everything. Here is how we got here:
Bourbon County Commission Minutes of August 16
The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with all three Commissioners. (including newly appointed Commissioner Dist #1 Nelson Blythe) and the County Clerk. Robert Harrington, Anne Dare, Jason Silvers, Susan Bancroft, Bill Martin and Clint. Walker were present for some or all of the meeting. Jim started the meeting...
NEXT WEEKEND IS THE TOWN-WIDE GARAGE SALE IN FORT SCOTT!
The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces the Fall Town-wide Garage Sale is next weekend, September 9th, and 10th. The Chamber wants to encourage the community to get garage sales listed on the map and get out to hunt for bargains on clothing, home décor, tools, and more. The deadline for registration is 8am, Wednesday, September 7th.
Carpool History Tour of Bourbon County Continues Sept. 10
Bourbon County Carpool Tour is Saturday, September 10:. Miracle Mile of Barnesville, Fort Lincoln, Freedom Colony and Guthrie’s Mound. The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce, Old Fort Genealogical Society, and Historical Preservation Association of Bourbon County announce another carpool tour that will be on Saturday, September 10th at 8:30am. The format of the tour will be by carpool where attendees provide their own transportation, depart together from the Old Fort Genealogical Library, and stop at designated locations of the tour to learn historical facts of Bourbon County by local historians.
FS City Commission Agenda for Sept. 6
Jones T. Van Hoecke S. Walker M. Wells K. Harrington. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of August 16th, 2022, special meetings of August 23rd, 2022 and August 26th, 2022. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1319-A totaling $1,451,219.60. Consideration to Pay – HDR Engineering, Inc. – $1,064.90 – Engineering –...
FS Commission Special Meeting Minutes of August 23
A special meeting of the Fort Scott City Commission was held August 23rd, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the City Commission Meeting Room, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. Commissioners Josh Jones, Tim Van Hoecke, Shane Walker, Matthew Wells were present with Mayor Kathryn Harrington presiding. AUDIENCE IN ATTENDANCE:...
Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Sept. 6
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. • Eric Bailey –...
