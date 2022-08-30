Bourbon County Carpool Tour is Saturday, September 10:. Miracle Mile of Barnesville, Fort Lincoln, Freedom Colony and Guthrie’s Mound. The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce, Old Fort Genealogical Society, and Historical Preservation Association of Bourbon County announce another carpool tour that will be on Saturday, September 10th at 8:30am. The format of the tour will be by carpool where attendees provide their own transportation, depart together from the Old Fort Genealogical Library, and stop at designated locations of the tour to learn historical facts of Bourbon County by local historians.

BOURBON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO