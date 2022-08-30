ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Nevada's Blood Donation Day

Gov. Steve Sisolak proclaims September 4 as Blood Donation Day in Nevada. The American Red Cross and Vitalant are recognizing Nevada's Blood Donation Day during the national blood shortage. Blood donations are expected to decline during the holiday weekend while the need for blood is still ongoing. MORE ON NEWS...
Labor of Love offers free dental care on Labor Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental treatment on Monday, September 5 for its 4th annual Labor of Love event. Guests can walk in for a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction, exam and X-Ray, or orthodontic consultation. “The free treatments offered during Labor of...
1 October Memorial Committee speaks to local artists

The 1 October Memorial Committee was in Downtown Las Vegas as a part of First Friday. They're working to encourage local artists to submit creative ideas for the permanent memorial. They're taking submissions from people in our valley and around the world. The memorial will honor the victims, survivors, first...
Benefits of Halotherapy

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Salt Room recently added a third location here in the valley. Joining us now to talk about the expansion and their practice of halotherapy are Ava Mucikyan and Dr. Nicole Canada.
Las Vegas journalist killed in stabbing

A Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter was found stabbed to death outside his home on Saturday. The LVMPD responded to a 911 call around 10:33 a.m in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle near Tenaya Way. According to police, Jeff German had an altercation with someone Friday morning that led to...
Local elementary school receives $12,000 donation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some local teachers got a special surprise to end their week!. Teachers at Marion B Earl Elementary School received a $12,000 donation and hundreds of books. It's part of a "Subaru Loves Learning" initiative. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Traffic safety concerns around a valley...
Immense sculpture in Nevada desert opens for public visitation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive, 1.5-mile-long art sculpture built in the Nevada desert north of Las Vegas officially opens for viewing on Friday. "City," an immense installation created by artist Michael Heizer, is scheduled to begin accepting public visits by advance reservation only. A spokesperson says Heizer has...
Excessive heat warning active this Labor Day Weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect through the Labor Day Weekend until 8:00 p.m. September 6 for high and low temperatures 8-12 degrees above normal. On Friday, skies will be mostly sunny in Las Vegas with highs around 109 degrees. We will be just...
Man sets fire inside garage after argument with girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man set fire to a garage after an argument with his girlfriend on Saturday morning. The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report at 2120 Falling Rain Dr. at 7:14 a.m. According to the report, the man set the fire intentionally at his...
Plane lands on US-95 in Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small plane made an emergency landing on US-95 Friday night. The student pilot had to land after the plane malfunctioned and lost power. Police found the plane and two occupants near Eldorado Valley Dr. Both occupants sustained no injuries. The pilot is working to...
Johnny Kats talks 'Boombox!' throwback concert, one hidden Las Vegas gem

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Labor Day weekend is here, and there's plenty of fun to be had in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, aka Johnny Kats, joined us to talk about your entertainment options, including the show "Boombox!" at Westgate, a hidden gem featuring magic, and comedian Sarah Silverman.
New website tracks infrastructure spending around Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada has launched a new website to track spending on infrastructure around the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says the website NevadaBuilds.com will highlight investments coming through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last year. "Our new website will...
Enjoy $3 movies across the valley on National Cinema Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — This weekend marks the first National Cinema Day, where moviegoers will be able to enjoy $3 movies across the valley. During the inaugural event on Saturday, September 3, fans can enjoy 3-dollar tickets and concession specials throughout the day. Tickets for all movies and all...
