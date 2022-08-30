Read full article on original website
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Celebrate Nevada's Blood Donation Day
Gov. Steve Sisolak proclaims September 4 as Blood Donation Day in Nevada. The American Red Cross and Vitalant are recognizing Nevada's Blood Donation Day during the national blood shortage. Blood donations are expected to decline during the holiday weekend while the need for blood is still ongoing. MORE ON NEWS...
news3lv.com
Labor of Love offers free dental care on Labor Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental treatment on Monday, September 5 for its 4th annual Labor of Love event. Guests can walk in for a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction, exam and X-Ray, or orthodontic consultation. “The free treatments offered during Labor of...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas shines purple and turquoise for National Suicide Prevention Week
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The High Roller at The LINQ and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas is shining purple and turquoise Sunday night for National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention encourages residents to light up the skyline this week to remember those lives lost.
news3lv.com
1 October Memorial Committee speaks to local artists
The 1 October Memorial Committee was in Downtown Las Vegas as a part of First Friday. They're working to encourage local artists to submit creative ideas for the permanent memorial. They're taking submissions from people in our valley and around the world. The memorial will honor the victims, survivors, first...
news3lv.com
Cowabunga Waterparks host 'Fire and Ice Fest' for Labor Day Weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're looking for something fun to do for the holiday weekend, here's a "cool" idea!. Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon Waterparks will host a "Fire and Ice Fest." MORE ON NEWS 3 | Club Quarantine to take over Las Vegas with Labor Day weekend...
news3lv.com
Benefits of Halotherapy
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Salt Room recently added a third location here in the valley. Joining us now to talk about the expansion and their practice of halotherapy are Ava Mucikyan and Dr. Nicole Canada.
news3lv.com
Fall hair care tips and tricks with Komi Salon
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's almost fall, whether the weather says so or not. Joining us now with some fall hair care tips and tricks is the owner of Komi Salon, Stella DiGiovanni.
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Woof Woof
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday. Here's Kelsey with an adorable dog that you can adopt today.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas journalist killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter was found stabbed to death outside his home on Saturday. The LVMPD responded to a 911 call around 10:33 a.m in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle near Tenaya Way. According to police, Jeff German had an altercation with someone Friday morning that led to...
news3lv.com
Local elementary school receives $12,000 donation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some local teachers got a special surprise to end their week!. Teachers at Marion B Earl Elementary School received a $12,000 donation and hundreds of books. It's part of a "Subaru Loves Learning" initiative. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Traffic safety concerns around a valley...
news3lv.com
Red Rock Resorts announces the closure, demolition of Wild Wild West Gambling Hall
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An off-strip gambling hall and hotel will soon be closing its doors to guests in preparation for a future project. On Friday, Red Rock Resorts announced its plans to close and demolish the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel. The company plans to demolish...
news3lv.com
Immense sculpture in Nevada desert opens for public visitation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive, 1.5-mile-long art sculpture built in the Nevada desert north of Las Vegas officially opens for viewing on Friday. "City," an immense installation created by artist Michael Heizer, is scheduled to begin accepting public visits by advance reservation only. A spokesperson says Heizer has...
news3lv.com
Excessive heat warning active this Labor Day Weekend in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect through the Labor Day Weekend until 8:00 p.m. September 6 for high and low temperatures 8-12 degrees above normal. On Friday, skies will be mostly sunny in Las Vegas with highs around 109 degrees. We will be just...
news3lv.com
Save Red Rock, Desert Research Institute kicks off cloud seeding campaign
Las Vegas, NV (KSNV) — Gazing at this majestic view, Pauline van Betten with Save Red Rock can get emotional. "Red Rock Canyon is a treasure," she said. "It’s a national treasure.”. But she says the impact of the prolonged drought is significant in the area. "The people...
news3lv.com
Man sets fire inside garage after argument with girlfriend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man set fire to a garage after an argument with his girlfriend on Saturday morning. The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report at 2120 Falling Rain Dr. at 7:14 a.m. According to the report, the man set the fire intentionally at his...
news3lv.com
Plane lands on US-95 in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small plane made an emergency landing on US-95 Friday night. The student pilot had to land after the plane malfunctioned and lost power. Police found the plane and two occupants near Eldorado Valley Dr. Both occupants sustained no injuries. The pilot is working to...
news3lv.com
Johnny Kats talks 'Boombox!' throwback concert, one hidden Las Vegas gem
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Labor Day weekend is here, and there's plenty of fun to be had in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, aka Johnny Kats, joined us to talk about your entertainment options, including the show "Boombox!" at Westgate, a hidden gem featuring magic, and comedian Sarah Silverman.
news3lv.com
New website tracks infrastructure spending around Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada has launched a new website to track spending on infrastructure around the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says the website NevadaBuilds.com will highlight investments coming through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last year. "Our new website will...
news3lv.com
Investigation: Extreme heat, long waits, late to class, students plead for bus changes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students at a local high school are demanding to take their district buses again after they were told they'd have to take public transportation. Those students say their academics and health are suffering just trying to get to and from school every day. News 3...
news3lv.com
Enjoy $3 movies across the valley on National Cinema Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — This weekend marks the first National Cinema Day, where moviegoers will be able to enjoy $3 movies across the valley. During the inaugural event on Saturday, September 3, fans can enjoy 3-dollar tickets and concession specials throughout the day. Tickets for all movies and all...
