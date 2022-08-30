Read full article on original website
Attorney General Morrisey joins 9 AGs in support of Women’s Bill of Rights
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that he signed the Women’s Bill of Rights and nine fellow attorneys general. The statement sponsored by the Independent Women’s Voice affirms the legal basis for maintaining single-sex spaces such as rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, athletic teams, locker rooms, and sororities.
Capito addresses West Virginia business leaders at WV Chamber of Commerce Business Summit
White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) attended the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Business Summit, where she participated in several events with business and community leaders. Senator Capito addressed the summit with the latest information from the US Senate and plans for West Virginia’s economic development.
DHHR and partners award $2 million to support recovery employment
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) and partners awarded grants totaling $2 million to nine businesses in support of employment opportunities for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD). Partners include the Office of...
West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition presents awards to juvenile services educators and institutions
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) presented awards to educators and institutions at their recent Juvenile Staff Conference. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development. Additionally, WVSDT recognized the outstanding teachers supporting students in juvenile services facilities. The Beckley Center School won the...
86th annual Meeting and Business Summit held at the Greenbrier, over 82 sponsors come together to help West Virginia grow stronger
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier Resort was filled with motivational speaking, leadership, and new opportunities for a three-day event. It’s the 86th annual Meeting and Business Summit. Hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, it’s an event that brings businesses and leaders from across the state together to network and share ideas.
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 3,362; 3 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 2, 2022, there are currently 3,362 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, three deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,294 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
The Metaverse and the innovative Quest headset introduced to West Virginia at this year’s annual Meeting and Business Summit
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is being introduced to the Meta Verse. The company Meta, formally known as Facebook, was in attendance at this year’s annual Meeting and Business Summit at the Greenbrier Resort. They were just one of the companies showing off a future...
