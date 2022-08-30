ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Forecast: Labor Day weekend will be dry, breezy, right for fire weather conditions

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A little bit of haze this morning will hang around today as the sun rises in the sky, but Campbell County should see a bright, sunny Labor Day weekend. The high today is forecast at 86 degrees, making today the coolest of the week after a weak cool front passed through the region Thursday night. Winds should come from the northeast at 11 to 13 mph with gusts to 23 mph.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Sept. 6 marks 4-J traffic shift, water shutoff

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Phase 2 of the 4-J overlay and mill pavement repairs will begin Sept. 6. All traffic will shift to the west side of 4-J. A City of Gillette street closure form said Powder River Construction and PCA Engineering, Inc., expect to switch traffic to the east side of the street on Sept. 8, back to Phase 1.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
City
Gillette, WY
State
South Dakota State
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. (9/2/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Sept. 2:. At 5:15 a.m. to Wrangler Court for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 8:33 a.m. to Parkside Circle for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Labor Day#South Wind#North And South
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 2

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Sept. 1, E. Warlow Drive, GPD. A Coca-Cola manager called the police...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through August 27

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 21 through Aug. 27. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Tanya...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Driver cited after driving car into hotel Thursday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Law enforcement officers located and cited a man who allegedly admitted to driving his car into the National 9 Inn last night, resulting in significant damage to the building, authorities said Friday. Gillette Police officers and Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call after it...
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 2

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Hands on Pottery to offer Kid’s Camp this school year

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A local pottery business will be offering parents Kid’s Camp this school year, an option that parents can use to keep their kids busy on no-school days. During five no-school days this year between Sept. 5 and Nov. 25, parents can sign their kids up to participate in Kid’s Camp at Hands On Pottery, 122 S. Gillette Avenue, according to a Sept. 1 announcement.
GILLETTE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy