West Harrison, IN

Important 8-Player, District 10 game has Exira-EHK traveling to West Harrison

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Exira) It’s the start of district competition for 8-player teams this week and two teams that expect to compete for playoff spots square off when Exira-EHK travels to West Harrison.

Exira-EHK raced out to a quick start in their 61-22 win over Griswold last week. Aiden Flathers ran for four touchdowns and returned an interception for another score.

West Harrison was sharp in their 59-8 win over Heartland Christian to start the year. Mason McIntosh was 5/6 through the air for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Walker Rife ran 11 times for 88 yards and a score. Rife also completed a 15 yard TD pass. Mason King had three catches for 36 yards and two TD’s while Nolan Birdsall and Koleson Evans each had one touchdown catch. The Hawkeyes forced seven turnovers (3 interceptions, four fumbles), including a Mason King interception return for a touchdown.

Exira-EHK coach Tom Petersen says, “A lot of experience coming back is what pops out at you. Very athletic kids all the way around. This is just a huge game for both teams.”

Each team has a lot of returning talent from the past couple of seasons. Exira-EHK edged West Harrison in dramatic fashion last year with a 40-34 win. The Hawkeyes prevailed 56-42 over the Spartans in 2020.

