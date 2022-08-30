Kapaun golfer Meg Tilma shatters Sierra Hills golf course record with 9-under round

It’s difficult for Meg Tilma to stand out with golf accomplishments for in her family.

Her older sister, Kate, has a place in Kansas history when she became the first female golfer to win the Kansas Junior Amateur and Kansas Amateur in the same year. Her mother, Cathy (formerly Stevens), was a four-time Kansas Am champion. Her grandfather, Johnny, was the first golfer in state history to pull off the Kansas Am and Junior Am sweep.

There’s still plenty of time for Meg, just a sophomore in high school at Kapaun Mt. Carmel, to claim her own championship. In the mean time, her season-opening performance on Monday will certainly earn her some bragging rights in the family.

Meg Tilma has the state’s attention after shattering the girls course record at Sierra Hills Golf Club with a 9-under round of 49 to win the first City League tournament of the 2022 season. Although there is no official KSHSAA record for the best scoring round, Tilma torching the course that features 14 par 3s is believed to be among the best, if not the best all-time.

Tilma had a particularly remarkable stretch on the back-nine, where she finished with six birdies and an eagle to post an 8-under score of 21. She birdied No. 10, then capitalized on a short par-4 with an eagle on No. 11. From there, Tilma birdied the final four holes to finish in scorching fashion.

Her score was nine strokes better than runner-up, which was Bishop Carroll’s Bella Jones, who shot an even-par 58.

Tilma is one of the top class of 2025 prospects in Kansas and finished third at the Class 5A state tournament last season, helping the Crusaders to an undefeated season capped by a team state title.