3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Downtown Atlanta packed with fans for first Georgia football game since national title
ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta was packed Saturday as Georgia Bulldogs football fans celebrated a major win at Mercedes Benz Stadium, easily defeating the Oregon Ducks. For those fans who could not snag a seat inside the sold-out stadium, they still showed up in full force to cheer on their teams.
College football comes to Atlanta with Chick-fil-A Kickoff
The event hosts two nationally televised games in three days, including defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Peach Bowl President Gary Stokan said both games are sold out.
Bowden vs. Bremen
The Warren P. Sewell Memorial Trophy was on the line in West Georgia. Bowden and Bremen collided in their annual rivalry showdown. Bowden stomps Bremen 35 to 0.
Game of the Week: Cedar Grove vs Westlake
Clash of the titans in this state. Cedar Grove, defending champs in 3A currently ranked top in Georgia. Then you have Westlake, number 9 in 7A. Justin Felder takes us into Game of the Week for Week 3.
Gainesville vs. Monroe Area
In Gainesville we saw the Red Elephants, Josh Niblett in his first year in Gainesville starting the season strong. Gainesville beats Monroe Area 23-13.
Brookwood vs. Collins Hill
The State Champion Collins Eagles hosting Brookwood in Week 3. Collins Hill tops Brookwood 16 to 13, and it got ugly after the game.
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 5 - Sept. 11
In the mood for a patriotic show on Labor Day? Or maybe a free, family-friendly art festival sounds more like your style. Those are a few of the activities happening around metro Atlanta this coming week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do...
Rome vs Carrollton
Trojans go up 6-0 early in the first quarter. Rome manages to score one touchdown, but it's Carrolton that comes out on top 23 to 6.
US Senators, representatives from Georgia urge Wellstar to keep Atlanta Medical Center open
ATLANTA - In a letter to the CEO of non-profit Wellstar Health System, Georgia leaders on Capitol Hill made a plea to stop the imminent closure of Atlanta Medical Center. Wellstar announced Wednesday it plans to shutter the hospital on Nov. 1. The Atlanta-based hospital is one of Atlanta's trauma centers.
Atlanta Medical Center closure becomes talking point in Georgia gubernatorial race
ATLANTA - Dressed in green scrubs, Josh Shorter went into work Friday at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center for what could be one of his final weeks of work. "Very devastating, we had people a couple of tears were shed," he said. This closure will impact not just employees like him,...
Social Circle vs George Walton Academy
Social Circle Red Skins on the road at George Walton Academy. Social Circle goes to 2-1 with a 17-10 win over George Walton.
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 2, 2022
Dragon Con 2022: Catching up with Sam J. Jones, star of the 1980 cult classic Flash Gordon. The event broke an attendance record back in 2019 with more than 80,000 fans showing up for festivities; after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, fans returned for an in-person Dragon Con last year. Celebrity guests are always a top draw at Dragon Con, with stars like Laz Alonso ("The Boys"), Tom Cavanagh ("The Flash"), and Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed") among those scheduled for this year’s event. For more information on Dragon Con click here.
Mic'd Up: Forest Park vs. Lakeside
The Lakeside Vikings have had some lean years, but they are off to their best start in decades. FOX 5 Sports threw a mic on the man responsible for the turnaround, Head Coach Morris Star. Lakeside is now 3-0 as they beat Forest Park 24 to 20.
MARTA making service changes for Dragon Con, Chick-fil-A Kickoff games, events Labor Day weekend
ATLANTA - Atlanta could see more than 100,000 people throughout the area this holiday weekend for downtown and midtown events. Among those events include the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game, Atlanta Black Pride and Dragon Con. For Dragon Con alone, more than 60,000 people are expected to turn out and there is...
St. Pius X vs Jefferson
Week 3 pits St. Pius X against Jefferson. Both teams coming in one and one. But it's Jefferson that comes out on top. Jefferson tops St. Pius X 23 to 0.
Call of the Week: Roswell at Marietta
Week 3's 680 Call of The Week pits Marietta against Roswell. Believe it or not, it's for the first time this millennium! Marietta was up, but it wasn't enough. Roswell wins 24 to 20.
AJC: No concrete plans to scale back print delivery, but change on horizon
ATLANTA - Rumors about the future of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have been swirling following a recent report that the newspaper was planning to discontinue daily print editions. SaportaReport stated the AJC had plans to go to a weekend print edition only, but that it would continue its digital news operation...
Atlanta airport precinct facing rats, leaks despite $1M renovation
ATLANTA - An Atlanta councilman says a million-dollar investment in a police precinct at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport failed to fix significant problems, including a leaky roof and rats. Meanwhile, airport management insists maintenance staffers have made sure the office is safe by replacing sections of stained tiles and...
Atlanta police say Buckhead crime is down, despite social media reputation
An Atlanta police major breaks down the numbers on crime in Buckhead. He says crime is down despite the neighborhood frequently making headlines. He identifies a new focus to continue that downward trend.
Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover. Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people. FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on...
