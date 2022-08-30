ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowden vs. Bremen

The Warren P. Sewell Memorial Trophy was on the line in West Georgia. Bowden and Bremen collided in their annual rivalry showdown. Bowden stomps Bremen 35 to 0.
BREMEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Game of the Week: Cedar Grove vs Westlake

Clash of the titans in this state. Cedar Grove, defending champs in 3A currently ranked top in Georgia. Then you have Westlake, number 9 in 7A. Justin Felder takes us into Game of the Week for Week 3.
ELLENWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gainesville vs. Monroe Area

In Gainesville we saw the Red Elephants, Josh Niblett in his first year in Gainesville starting the season strong. Gainesville beats Monroe Area 23-13.
MONROE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Brookwood vs. Collins Hill

The State Champion Collins Eagles hosting Brookwood in Week 3. Collins Hill tops Brookwood 16 to 13, and it got ugly after the game.
SUWANEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 5 - Sept. 11

In the mood for a patriotic show on Labor Day? Or maybe a free, family-friendly art festival sounds more like your style. Those are a few of the activities happening around metro Atlanta this coming week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rome vs Carrollton

Trojans go up 6-0 early in the first quarter. Rome manages to score one touchdown, but it's Carrolton that comes out on top 23 to 6.
CARROLLTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 2, 2022

Dragon Con 2022: Catching up with Sam J. Jones, star of the 1980 cult classic Flash Gordon. The event broke an attendance record back in 2019 with more than 80,000 fans showing up for festivities; after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, fans returned for an in-person Dragon Con last year. Celebrity guests are always a top draw at Dragon Con, with stars like Laz Alonso ("The Boys"), Tom Cavanagh ("The Flash"), and Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed") among those scheduled for this year’s event. For more information on Dragon Con click here.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mic'd Up: Forest Park vs. Lakeside

The Lakeside Vikings have had some lean years, but they are off to their best start in decades. FOX 5 Sports threw a mic on the man responsible for the turnaround, Head Coach Morris Star. Lakeside is now 3-0 as they beat Forest Park 24 to 20.
FOREST PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

St. Pius X vs Jefferson

Week 3 pits St. Pius X against Jefferson. Both teams coming in one and one. But it's Jefferson that comes out on top. Jefferson tops St. Pius X 23 to 0.
JEFFERSON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Call of the Week: Roswell at Marietta

Week 3's 680 Call of The Week pits Marietta against Roswell. Believe it or not, it's for the first time this millennium! Marietta was up, but it wasn't enough. Roswell wins 24 to 20.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

AJC: No concrete plans to scale back print delivery, but change on horizon

ATLANTA - Rumors about the future of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have been swirling following a recent report that the newspaper was planning to discontinue daily print editions. SaportaReport stated the AJC had plans to go to a weekend print edition only, but that it would continue its digital news operation...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta airport precinct facing rats, leaks despite $1M renovation

ATLANTA - An Atlanta councilman says a million-dollar investment in a police precinct at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport failed to fix significant problems, including a leaky roof and rats. Meanwhile, airport management insists maintenance staffers have made sure the office is safe by replacing sections of stained tiles and...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover. Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people. FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on...
COLLEGE PARK, GA

