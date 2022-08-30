ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A bear market offers investors the opportunity to pick up stocks of world-class companies at a bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

Nvidia is seeing the impact of slowing consumer demand in gaming. But it's still generating profits and sees a major opportunity in the auto business. This year’s stock price slump could be a buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 410 Shares of This Stock

Passive income is a great way to make your money work for you. Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income. Realty Income Corp. is a real estate investment trust that cuts you a check every month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Twilio will benefit from the growing usage of mobile apps. Palo Alto is a balanced play on the expanding cybersecurity market. The market’s demand for Wolfspeed’s power-efficient silicon carbide chips will continue soaring for the foreseeable future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Investors should not split from Amazon despite sluggish retail sales. Don't overthink it; Tesla still looks like the best long-term EV stock to own. This digital advertising giant boasts an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffet Can't Get Enough of Apple Stock. Should You Buy Now?

He added more shares to Berkshire's stock portfolio in Q1 and Q2 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology

Vertex's diabetes care pipeline is flying under investors' radar right now. Repligen sells the tools to manufacture tomorrow's drugs. Recursion Pharma is a top pick for the future of drug discovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market's fall has an auction site trading at a bargain valuation. You can beat the market with this proven restaurant concept. A fashion stock speaks its market's language, giving it an edge. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Is Selling His Favorite Electric Vehicle Stock. Should You?

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is one of the largest shareholders in BYD. Investors shouldn't panic -- pay attention to BYD's latest numbers and growth potential instead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 delivering its worst first-half return since 1970. Two indicators suggest the broader market has additional downside to come. However, time has proved to be a considerably stronger ally for long-term investors than any indicator. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool

Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Rallied Nearly 12% in August

Palo Alto Networks reported expectation-beating fiscal fourth-quarter results. The cybersecurity company also unveiled its fiscal 2023 guidance, increased its share repurchase authorization, and split its stock. This news led several analysts to boost their price targets on the cybersecurity stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
