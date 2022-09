(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Scott Allan Farris, of New London, on Monday on a warrant out of Henry County for Sexual Abuse 2nd, Incest, and Child Endangerment. Bond was set at $100,000.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 23-year-old Cole Joseph Nothwehr, of Clarinda, on Monday for Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs. Bond was set at $3,000.