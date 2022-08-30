Minnesota man dies in a motorcycle pursuit/crash in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Minnesota man was killed in an accident during a pursuit in Guthrie County early this morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says 30-year-old Benjamin Todd Wilber, of Mora, Minnesota, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle eastbound on White Pole Road at around 12:32 a.m., actively eluding an Adair County Deputy. Guthrie County Deputy Todd Thorn was driving a 2021 Chevy Silverado waiting to assist with the pursuit. Thorn was stopped on Juniper Avenue on the south side of the intersection facing northbound.

Wilber veered south from White Pole Road and struck the rear driver’s side of the Silverado. Wilber was thrown from the motorcycle.