WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg PD arrest six juveniles, recover 16 firearms
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six juveniles are behind bars after a joint investigation between two Pine Belt law enforcement agencies. The Hattiesburg Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department worked in cooperation to recover 16 weapons and arrest six male juveniles from Lamar County with the following ages: one 15-year-old, two 14-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old. The suspects received multiple felony charges.
Man found dead in Greene County road
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
Teens arrested after shooting injures two in Hattiesburg
UPDATE: 09/04/2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Six teenagers are facing felony charges after authorities recovered 16 weapons in connection to the shooting. Hattiesburg police said a 15-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year old boy, all of Lamar County, have been arrested. Charges include two counts of aggravated assault for the […]
Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
WDAM-TV
Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating two runaway teenagers. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raven Magee, and 17-year-old Kamya Magee left their home on Aug. 26, in the 1500 block of Country Club Road. HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
Group wanted in Broad Street shooting case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people in a video who may be connected to a recent shooting. A home in the 400 block of Broad Street was hit by gunfire on Sunday, August 14. No one was injured, but police are searching for the people or […]
WDAM-TV
HPD looking for man in video allegedly breaking into unlocked vehicle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing auto burglary investigation. According to HPD, a man in a silver Mercedes Benz, with no tag, allegedly broke into an unlocked vehicle on Cahal Street on Monday, Aug. 29. In a video released by HPD, the...
Man accused of cashing over $9K in fake checks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is wanted for allegedly cashing over $9,000 in fake checks at banks. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Joseph Conner, 42, is accused of cashing fake checks worth $2,449.04, $3,641 and $3,341.82 at Hattiesburg banks in May. He may face additional charges as the investigation continues. […]
wxxv25.com
Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail
Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man found not guilty in 2020 Azalea Road murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting of De’Varea Rashad Powell on Azalea Road. Powell was at a birthday party at an apartment in June of that year. According to testimony, the victim had marijuana and money, and the perpetrators hatched a plan to rob him. Prosecutors alleged two gunmen shot him and then dumped the body in a wooded area off of Shelton Beach Road.
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing
A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
Police seek help locating runaway Mississippi teen who has been gone for four days
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a runaway Mississippi teen. The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway 16-year-old Ke’Neria Daniels. Daniels, who is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs., was last seen wearing Blue and White money...
WDAM-TV
The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing auto burglary investigation.
Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
WLOX
Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
Man wanted in Walmart credit card fraud case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted and two people have been arrested in connection to fraud and embezzlement cases in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) were initially searching for two men in connection to a credit card fraud case at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Daytan Bolton, 22, of Hattiesburg, was […]
fox40jackson.com
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) – A man who had recently started his own lawn care business was shot and killed while finishing a job Monday evening. Gulfport Police responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25 p.m. There, they found a man on the ground...
Police investigating after Mississippi lawn care worker killed while on the job. Leaf blower was found still running on his back.
Police are investigating the death of a lawn care worker who was shot and killed while on the job. The leaf blower the victim was operating was still running on his back when officers responded to reports of the shooting. Gulfport Police are investigating the death of Kelvin Simmons Jr.,...
Lacombe woman hospitalized, arrested after reportedly stabbing convenience store clerk
She was taken to the hospital by EMS and after she is released she will be booked into St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive.
