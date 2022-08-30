Read full article on original website
More people in Central Texas are turning to shipping containers to build homes
BASTROP, Texas — Ellen and Gary Bearicks live in Sugarland, but they are frequently at their property in Bastrop, where they stay in their two shipping containers. “Isn't that a weird idea?” Ellen Bearicks said with a smile. They used to stay in their trailer but found that...
Tex-Mex eatery El Arroyo planning statewide expansion, beginning in New Braunfels
Longtime Austin restaurant El Arroyo is taking its Tex-Mex fare across the Lone Star State.
KSAT 12
Cali-Style Burritos in SA, New Restaurant at the Pearl & Huge Cinnamon Rolls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to New Braunfels for some of the best seafood you can find in Central Texas at McAdoo’s Seafood Company.
SpaceX files to build 520K-square-foot facility in Bastrop County
The size of what Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies plans in Bastrop County, east of Austin, is coming into focus — and it appears to be massive.
fox7austin.com
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
PHOTOS: Brushy Creek floods into sports complex parking lot
Parts of Brushy Creek Sports Park were still underwater due to recent storms. Photos from Tuesday morning show portions of the parking lot covered in water, dirt and mud.
Austin man who was once homeless maps camps springing up around the city, bringing light to crisis
In his final State of the City address Aug. 25, after eight years in office, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said, "Austin is poised to be the first major American city to end homelessness." While tents have disappeared downtown over the past year after voters reinstated Prop B, which banned camping...
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Austin mayor
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
fox7austin.com
Lakeway couple offers $10K reward for information on missing mini labradoodle
A Lakeway couple left the two dogs with a local pet sitter on Sunday, June 26, while family was in town. The sitter texted them that afternoon that Leia had gotten out.
austinmonitor.com
William Cannon closed after collapse
A portion of West William Cannon Drive will be closed for repair through Friday, Sept. 3, following a cave-in. According to the city’s Public Works Department, the street damage is on the western approach to the bridge and did not impact the bridge deck itself. No people (or vehicles) were harmed by the sudden collapse, which was caused by moving sediment after heavy rains. In the meantime, two eastbound travel lanes and the sidewalk will remain closed between Menchaca Road and Woodhue Drive, and drivers should look for an alternative route.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Central & North Texas
"It takes two to make a thing go right!" That fun song lyric is ringing true as the Texas Lottery reports two new top prize winners from one of its games.
APD investigating downtown Austin suspicious death Sunday morning
Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning in downtown Austin.
Some storms this evening, more for Labor Day
Rain looks most likely from 2pm-8pm, so have the KXAN Weather App handy tomorrow, especially if your plans are outside and on the water. -- Nick Bannin
Wet weather through Labor Day weekend
Tuesday will be the wettest day of the work week. Daily rain chances continue through Labor Day.
Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro
Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
You can fly roundtrip from Austin to Hawaii for under $400
Kick off 2023 with a tropical adventure.
Officials say zebra mussels have now ‘fully infested’ this Austin Lake
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) said Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County is now infested with zebra mussels.
fox7austin.com
Storms bring heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds
AUSTIN, Texas - The pieces to the rain puzzle start coming together today. The rain and storms will start in the Hill Country this morning. As the front gets closer, the upper low in West Texas will feed it energy and moisture to get round two of the storms going near the Austin metro by midday.
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
