Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does.
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
Nvidia is seeing the impact of slowing consumer demand in gaming. But it's still generating profits and sees a major opportunity in the auto business. This year's stock price slump could be a buying opportunity.
Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 410 Shares of This Stock
Passive income is a great way to make your money work for you. Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income. Realty Income Corp. is a real estate investment trust that cuts you a check every month.
3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
Investors should not split from Amazon despite sluggish retail sales. Don't overthink it; Tesla still looks like the best long-term EV stock to own. This digital advertising giant boasts an attractive valuation.
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Twilio will benefit from the growing usage of mobile apps. Palo Alto is a balanced play on the expanding cybersecurity market. The market's demand for Wolfspeed's power-efficient silicon carbide chips will continue soaring for the foreseeable future.
Warren Buffet Can't Get Enough of Apple Stock. Should You Buy Now?
He added more shares to Berkshire's stock portfolio in Q1 and Q2 2022.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now
Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers.
These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology
Vertex's diabetes care pipeline is flying under investors' radar right now. Repligen sells the tools to manufacture tomorrow's drugs. Recursion Pharma is a top pick for the future of drug discovery.
Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet Have Partnered With This AI Stock. Is It a Buy?
C3.ai is blazing a trail in an industry it helped to establish. The company has attracted some of the largest organizations in the world as both customers and partners. C3.ai's growth might be slow this fiscal year due to economic challenges, but it's eyeing a $596 billion opportunity by 2025.
Why Gitlab Stock Took a Dive Today
JPMorgan Chase downgraded the software stock this morning. Weak reports from Okta and MongoDB pushed the stock lower. The company reports earnings next Tuesday, but its high valuation leaves it vulnerable to a continued sell-off.
Disney Is At a 5-Year Low -- Time to Buy?
Walt Disney is trading for a massive discount to its recent highs, mainly because of fears about its streaming business. Disney's theme parks and movie businesses are doing very well, and the streaming fears may be overblown. Plus, Disney has some future catalysts that could help boost sales and...
Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Rallied Nearly 12% in August
Palo Alto Networks reported expectation-beating fiscal fourth-quarter results. The cybersecurity company also unveiled its fiscal 2023 guidance, increased its share repurchase authorization, and split its stock. This news led several analysts to boost their price targets on the cybersecurity stock.
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week
The U.S. government is taking action to curtail sales of high-performance chips to China. In other news, one analyst likes AMD's strategic move to lower prices on its new Ryzen Zen 4 chips this fall.
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
The broad-based S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in over five decades. Big market declines are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Despite contending with near-term headwinds, these growth stocks are well-positioned to generate triple-digit returns.
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
The specialty healthcare tech company published its latest quarterly results. It beat on both the top and bottom lines, but that wasn't the issue.
Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Broadcom Ltd (AVGO 1.67%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
nCino, Inc. (NCNO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
nCino, Inc. (NCNO 9.54%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call.
Why Signet Jewelers Stock Dropped Today
With higher prices for food, rent, and energy pinching people's budgets, Signet's profits are sinking. Yet acquisitions are helping the jewelry giant gain market share.
Here's Why Restaurant Brands Stock Was Up 10% Last Month
Restaurant Brands delivered financial results that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The analyst community is talking about the company's growth opportunities, such as Tim Hortons in international markets.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue
It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 delivering its worst first-half return since 1970. Two indicators suggest the broader market has additional downside to come. However, time has proved to be a considerably stronger ally for long-term investors than any indicator.
