Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Which local nursing home is hit by Pa. healthcare workers’ strike?
Workers at The Grove in New Castle have been striking since 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.
butlerradio.com
AAA Encourages Safe Driving Habits as Students Return to School
With Butler Area School District students beginning classes this week, now is a good time for local motorists to observe increased caution. According to AAA, speed is a crucial factor in saving lives of students, especially in school zones. Drivers are asked to eliminate distractions while driving, stay alert for pedestrians or bikes, and do not drive around buses.
WFMJ.com
Nursing homes in PA. vote to strike, including New Castle location
About 700 workers from nursing homes across the voted to go on strike Friday, stating unfair labor practices as the reason for the walkout. The strike vote is taking place at facilities run by Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare in Pennsylvania. The Grove at New Castle is one of the facilities in the Shenango Valley that went on strike Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.
USPS addresses rumors of local offices closing
We've been getting calls and tips from viewers with concerns about some local post offices closing, mainly in Mahoning County.
At least 3 people hurt in New Kensington car crash
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — At least three people were hurt in a car crash in New Kensington. According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened on Route 366 around 3:45 a.m. At least three people were injured in the accident, according to officials. There’s no word on the victims’...
Butler Area Schools got $18 million in pandemic relief money: What are they doing with it?
BUTLER, Pa. — Getting back to school post-COVID has been a challenge for most schools across the state, but it has also created an unexpected opportunity for many districts given the huge amounts of money in pandemic relief aid. Those dollars are giving school leaders the funds needed to make improvements that otherwise might not have been possible.
One person taken to hospital after semitruck rollover in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a semitruck rollover accident in Washington County. The truck rolled over in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 onto I-79 eastbound. First responders were sent to the scene at around 10 p.m. The ramp is temporarily closed.
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
2 people flown to hospital after 3-car collision in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS BOROGH, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a crash involving three cars in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the accident on Route 51 and Independence Street in Perryopolis Borough at around 2:20 p.m. The scene is cleared and the roads...
Vehicle crashes into tree in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be towed from a scene after it crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers were called to Clay Pike Road and Stairs Road in Mount Pleasant Township at around 5:24 p.m. At least one person was involved in the...
WYTV.com
Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County
STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County. While smaller than Canfield’s, fair board president Shirley McIntyre said this event in Stoneboro is unique. They aren’t looking at the other as competition. “I eat, sleep and drink the fair. I was so...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing late summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Cranberry Township. Drainage work is scheduled to take place in Summit Township along Herman Road. Patching will be taking place on Route 8...
wtae.com
Family of six escapes two-alarm house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A family of six escaped when fire broke out in a home in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, on Friday afternoon. The two-alarm fire broke out in a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials said they believe it was an electrical fire that started in the attic of...
Driver of truck crashes into 3 buildings in Charleroi
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a truck slammed into three buildings in front of the Charleroi Fire Department on ThursdayWhile crews were putting out a morning fire at the Char House Highrise, the call came in about the crash.The driver of the pickup truck and an ambulance collided, sending the truck into a parked car and the buildings. It's unclear if anyone was injured, and the buildings are being checked for safety.
U.S. Secret Service Announces “No Drone Zone” Restricted Areas
PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — Due to protective operations in Pittsburgh, PA, the Secret Service, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has established a drone flight restriction on September 5, 2022. It is standard practice for the Secret Service to work in conjunction with the FAA and other federal, state, and local partners to […]
2 flown by medical helicopter after multi-vehicle crash in Fayette County
Two people were flown by medical helicopter for treatment at a trauma center as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Fayette County. The wreck involving four vehicles was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 51, near Quaker Church Road in Perryopolis, according to a Fayette County 911 supervisor.
At least 1 injured after train vs. truck crash in Allegheny County
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — At least one person was injured after a train and truck collided in Allegheny County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 6th Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge around noon. 911 dispatchers confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital. No other information...
Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township
A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announces Update on Mercer Road Project
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is revising the estimated date of completion for a road closure in the Harmony area. Mercer Road will continue to be shut down between Route 19 and Wise Road until September 16th. Originally, that road was to reopen this week. The intersection with Little Creek...
