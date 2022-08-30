ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

AAA Encourages Safe Driving Habits as Students Return to School

With Butler Area School District students beginning classes this week, now is a good time for local motorists to observe increased caution. According to AAA, speed is a crucial factor in saving lives of students, especially in school zones. Drivers are asked to eliminate distractions while driving, stay alert for pedestrians or bikes, and do not drive around buses.
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Nursing homes in PA. vote to strike, including New Castle location

About 700 workers from nursing homes across the voted to go on strike Friday, stating unfair labor practices as the reason for the walkout. The strike vote is taking place at facilities run by Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare in Pennsylvania. The Grove at New Castle is one of the facilities in the Shenango Valley that went on strike Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Butler, PA
Government
Butler, PA
Health
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Butler, PA
Coronavirus
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
WYTV.com

Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County

STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County. While smaller than Canfield’s, fair board president Shirley McIntyre said this event in Stoneboro is unique. They aren’t looking at the other as competition. “I eat, sleep and drink the fair. I was so...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

PennDOT is continuing late summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Cranberry Township. Drainage work is scheduled to take place in Summit Township along Herman Road. Patching will be taking place on Route 8...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver of truck crashes into 3 buildings in Charleroi

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a truck slammed into three buildings in front of the Charleroi Fire Department on ThursdayWhile crews were putting out a morning fire at the Char House Highrise, the call came in about the crash.The driver of the pickup truck and an ambulance collided, sending the truck into a parked car and the buildings. It's unclear if anyone was injured, and the buildings are being checked for safety.
CHARLEROI, PA
WTRF- 7News

U.S. Secret Service Announces "No Drone Zone" Restricted Areas

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — Due to protective operations in Pittsburgh, PA, the Secret Service, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has established a drone flight restriction on September 5, 2022. It is standard practice for the Secret Service to work in conjunction with the FAA and other federal, state, and local partners to […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announces Update on Mercer Road Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is revising the estimated date of completion for a road closure in the Harmony area. Mercer Road will continue to be shut down between Route 19 and Wise Road until September 16th. Originally, that road was to reopen this week. The intersection with Little Creek...
HARMONY, PA

