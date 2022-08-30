Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
BEST OF: Georgia vs. Oregon
The Georgia Bulldogs start their football season with a win as they defeated the Oregon Ducks 49-3 in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 3. Next, Georgia will face Samford University at home on Saturday, Sept. 10. Here are some of our...
Red and Black
Georgia’s secondary silences doubters in win over Oregon
And the beat goes on… In Georgia's season opening win over Oregon, the Bulldogs’ defense stifled any attempt by the Ducks to build momentum early in the game, holding them to only three points in the game – eerily similar to their defense of last season. Yet, something is different this time: It’s coming more from the secondary than the frontlines for Georgia.
Red and Black
Dunkin’ hosts pep rally to kick off UGA football season
The sight of red, white and black balloons greeted curious customers on Thursday morning at the Dunkin’ on Epps Bridge Parkway. University of Georgia cheerleaders posed with pom-poms, and Hairy Dawg passed around enthusiastic high fives. Dunkin’ recently announced its partnership with the UGA Athletic Association following UGA’s national...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Oregon, pregame
The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Here are scenes from around the stadium before the game. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia....
Red and Black
Postgame observations: Georgia defeats Oregon 49-3 in season opener
Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3 on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia starts its season 1-0 while Oregon is 0-1 on the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Offense dominates. Georgia, while known as a defensive juggernaut last season, came...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athens Dunkin' hosts UGA pep rally
Just days before the University of Georgia football team’s season opener, Dunkin’ hosted a pep rally on Thursday morning at its Epps Bridge Parkway location in Athens. Fans had the opportunity to take photos with Georgia cheerleaders and Hairy Dawg. Dunkin' gave away merchandise, gift cards and its new doughnut, the Dawg Donut. Following its partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association, Dunkin' is offering a limited edition vanilla frosted donut with red sprinkles at participation stores in Georgia through Sept. 15.
Red and Black
Georgia cross country earns fourth place finishes at Charlotte Opener
The Georgia men’s and women’s cross country teams came away with two fourth place finishes in their first meet of the season in Charlotte, North Carolina, against the University of North Carolina, Charlotte and William & Mary. The best finish out of both teams came from junior Sarah...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red and Black
Halftime observations: Georgia leads Oregon 28-3 after dominant first half
Georgia leads Oregon 28-3 at halftime of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken and the Bulldog offense were consistently able to confound the Oregon defense throughout the half. Georgia scored touchdowns on all four of its drives in the half.
Red and Black
GUEST COLUMN: UGA ignores history of racism, uses Black-Diallo-Miller Hall as prop
In 1966, the University of Georgia built a 1000-person, all-women, luxury residence hall, named Brumby Hall. The Red and Black summarized UGA’s exploit in a headline succinctly: “Brumby Means Luxury.” Residence counselor Glorianne Smith admitted that the massive building would face challenges but assured that the university would “work especially hard to give the girls a sense of belonging.”
Red and Black
Georgia soccer's defense shines in 3-0 win against Georgia State
Georgia defeated Georgia State 3-0 on Thursday night, holding the Panthers to just two shots throughout the match. The Bulldogs came out firing in the 16th minute, as sophomore forward Joyelle Washington scored her first goal of the year off an assist from graduate forward Dani Murguia. A couple of...
Red and Black
The three biggest threats to Georgia's hopes of a repeat
Georgia football is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Alabama did in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Here are the three biggest threats to the Bulldogs' repeat aspirations:. 1. Alabama. Georgia’s opponent from last season’s national championship game is coming into the 2022-23 season...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red and Black
Meet members of the UGA Ethno-Cultural community
From the Hispanic Student Association to the Black Affairs Council, the University of Georgia is home to 119 student organizations that feature people from all walks of life and cultures from each corner of the world. Students returning to campus may struggle to find a place that feels familiar. UGA...
Red and Black
Georgia volleyball overpowers Charlotte in 3-set sweep
Georgia volleyball began play in the Bulldog Classic on Friday evening with a dominant 3-0 victory against UNC Charlotte. “It was a lot of fun. We worked all week to prepare for this tournament this weekend, and I think we did an amazing job of connecting,” said sophomore Bailey Cox. “Throughout practice, we always talk about connection between the back row, the hitters, the blockers, and I thought our connection tonight was really good.”
northgwinnettvoice.com
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
Wife talks grief, love and life after losing Gainesville firefighter husband in boating accident
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Alyssa Patterson grew up buried in books. Reading was one of her first loves. It wasn't until 2022 that she would come to write her very own novel, about her latest love: Chandler Patterson. It's a true story about the love she had with him, and the love they lost in a short time span.
Red and Black
CCSD appoints Robbie Hooker as superintendent
The Clarke County School District Board of Education appointed Robbie Hooker as superintendent of Clarke County schools Thursday evening in a special called session. Hooker will begin the position on Oct. 10. The appointment of Hooker as superintendent was item five of the special called session, along with a motion...
Athens neighbors ‘horrified’ man who shot President Reagan was set to perform at local bar
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — John Hinckley Jr. — the man who shot former President Ronald Reagan — was booked to play music at a venue in Athens. But now the bar says he’s no longer welcome. “When you shoot a president and then you do a...
Comments / 0