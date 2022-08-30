ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, TX

Mr. & Mrs. Tuxedo Tie the Knot

Alison “Ali” Michelle Hopkins and Willard “Billy” Harold Langhenry IV exchanged wedding vows in a small private ceremony at Highland Park Presbyterian Church on Monday, May 2, 2022, followed by a destination wedding to Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, later that week. Pastor Andrew Franklin of Highland Park Presbyterian officiated both ceremonies. Dallas photographer Tamytha Cameron captured photographs of the family event and the destination wedding.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
North Texas Giving Day Kicks Off With Early Giving

North Texas Giving Day festivities have officially kicked off, with early giving running until Sept. 21. The 14th annual North Texas Giving Day will fall on Sept. 22, hosted by Communities Foundation of Texas and presented by Amazon. The event is the largest community-wide giving event in the country, supporting more than 3,300 participating nonprofits.
TEXAS STATE
HPISD Launches ELA Website

Highland Park ISD set up an English Language Arts (ELA) website to give parents an overview of what students in grades K-8 will learn in each nine-week grading period. The website also offers steps families can take at home to support their students’ academic growth. District officials say the...
HIGHLAND PARK, TX

