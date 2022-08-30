ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a wreck on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area late Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Conbraco Circle for a crash involving one vehicle at 9:20 p.m. The person hurt was taken to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Serious injuries reported after crash with entrapment in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Serious injuries were reported following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Longs Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue responded at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road near the state line. Lanes of traffic were blocked and drivers were...
LONGS, SC
WECT

Carolina Beach State Park to conduct controlled burn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach State Park announced that a controlled burn was conducted near the park’s entrance on Sept. 2. at 10 a.m that ended around the afternoon of the same day. Per the announcement, the eastern portion of the Sugarloaf Trail around Lily Pond, Grass...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Horry County police ask for tips after man found shot dead

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for tips after a man was found shot dead Thursday. Berlie Leonard Michael, 51, was found dead near Dewitt Road and Sandhill Lane at about midnight Thursday in the Wampee area, according to police. Police said the investigation shows Michael died from gunshot […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Coroner’s office identifies body found on road in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting death early Friday Morning. Berlie Michael III, 51, of Little River, was found dead in the roadway Friday morning in the Longs area. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, around 12:15...
LONGS, SC
fox40jackson.com

Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Centennial Circle, located off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Contractor dredging Intracoastal Waterway hits wire knocks out power for 12K in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people were without power Thursday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach after a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that then flew into a transmission line, according to Santee Cooper. The utility company’s outage map showed that 11,808 customers were without power, as of 4:30 p.m. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Pier expects large crowd for beginning of flounder season

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Large crowds expected to not only rush to area beaches for a swim this labor day weekend, but also to enjoy time on the piers. Oak Island has seen a high volume of visitors coming to the pier to fish this summer. In June, the town’s pier saw more than 3,100 people visiting to fish. That’s the highest monthly total since it opened in May 2019.
OAK ISLAND, NC

