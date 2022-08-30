Read full article on original website
WMBF
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a wreck on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area late Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Conbraco Circle for a crash involving one vehicle at 9:20 p.m. The person hurt was taken to...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Tortoiseshell kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter has been adopted
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 5-month-old, tortoiseshell-colored kitten has been adopted from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. The unnamed, shorthair female kitten is microchipped, vaccinated and spayed. Those interested in adopting other animals are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive, Wilmington. The...
wpde.com
Serious injuries reported after crash with entrapment in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Serious injuries were reported following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Longs Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue responded at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road near the state line. Lanes of traffic were blocked and drivers were...
WECT
Carolina Beach State Park to conduct controlled burn
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach State Park announced that a controlled burn was conducted near the park’s entrance on Sept. 2. at 10 a.m that ended around the afternoon of the same day. Per the announcement, the eastern portion of the Sugarloaf Trail around Lily Pond, Grass...
22-year-old man missing for nearly a week, Robeson County deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old Lumberton man. Damien Antonio Hunt was last seen about a week ago in the Orrum community, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning in a Facebook post. Hunt is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds and has […]
Horry County police ask for tips after man found shot dead
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for tips after a man was found shot dead Thursday. Berlie Leonard Michael, 51, was found dead near Dewitt Road and Sandhill Lane at about midnight Thursday in the Wampee area, according to police. Police said the investigation shows Michael died from gunshot […]
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies body found on road in Longs area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting death early Friday Morning. Berlie Michael III, 51, of Little River, was found dead in the roadway Friday morning in the Longs area. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, around 12:15...
Docs: Carolina Forest mother was in custody battle before she was found dead in home with her 2 children
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest mother who was found dead earlier this week with her two children had attended a custody hearing a day before, according to court documents. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a […]
fox40jackson.com
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Centennial Circle, located off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
WMBF
1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Vendors of Boiling Springs Neighborhood Market set up for holiday weekend
Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– In Brunswick County, locals set up for their bi monthly market to sell local homemade goods. Boiling Springs Lake holds a market at the Community Center every other Saturday from March through December filled with various vendors of local goods. Vendors include local produce,...
Person found shot to death in road near Longs, Horry County Coroner says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was found shot to death Friday morning on Dewitt Road in the Longs area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Fowler said the person was found at about 12:15 a.m. An autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina. The Horry County Police […]
Contractor dredging Intracoastal Waterway hits wire knocks out power for 12K in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people were without power Thursday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach after a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that then flew into a transmission line, according to Santee Cooper. The utility company’s outage map showed that 11,808 customers were without power, as of 4:30 p.m. […]
WXII 12
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More shoplifters at Wilmington Walmart: NHSO asking for help identifying suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying larceny suspects at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach road in Wilmington. On August 19th, 2022, the suspects in the attached photos committed larceny, according to NHSO. If you...
Child dies after reported fight at an Eastern North Carolina high school, officials say
An investigation is ongoing.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Pier expects large crowd for beginning of flounder season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Large crowds expected to not only rush to area beaches for a swim this labor day weekend, but also to enjoy time on the piers. Oak Island has seen a high volume of visitors coming to the pier to fish this summer. In June, the town’s pier saw more than 3,100 people visiting to fish. That’s the highest monthly total since it opened in May 2019.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff asking public for help identifying larceny suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 19th, 2022, the pictured suspects committed larceny at the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released these images in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects’ identities. If you can identify...
