Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
Britain set to choose new Prime Minister
Britain's majority Conservative Party is expected to announce Monday the candidate who will succeed Boris Johnson at No. 10 Downing Street. Ian Lee reports from London.
America's failures in response to the Holocaust
One dark chapter in history left an indelible mark on filmmaker Sarah Botstein's family. She showed correspondent Susan Spencer an old family photo: "This wing of the family all died in the Holocaust," she said. "They died in the ghetto, of typhus. They were killed in a killing center. They died in all the different ways that the Jews in that part of the world died."
Why Japan is urging young adults to drink more alcohol
The National Tax Agency in Japan is urging the public to drink more alcohol in a new contest aimed at young adults. The reason? Tax revenue from alcoholic beverages has been on the decline in recent decades as more and more young people in the country cut down or ditch booze entirely.
How America failed European Jews during the Holocaust
A new PBS documentary series, "The U.S. and the Holocaust," examines how United States policy was not always an open door for Jews in Europe who sought to flee Nazi persecution before and during World War II. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with documentary filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein about the ways in which America failed – politically and institutionally – during a seismic humanitarian catastrophe.
