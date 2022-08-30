ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Celebrate Bill Clinton's 76th Birthday on Long Island With 'Happy Memories'

Former President Bill Clinton turned 76 on Friday, and he's celebrating in style — spending time in Long Island with family and responding to well-wishes from friends. "He's been going through texts, calls, and all the well-wishes from his friends and family, including his longtime friends Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, Mick Jagger, Quincy Jones, and The Edge," a source tells PEOPLE.
Giving Him A Pass? Hillary Clinton Claims Being Faithful In Marriage Isn't 'Right For Everybody' Years After Bill's Affair

Decades after Bill Clinton's scandalous White House affair, Hillary Clinton has opened up about cheating in relationships. In an upcoming episode of her new Apple TV+ series Gutsy via KNEWZ, the former Secretary of State revealed that working past infidelity in a marriage isn't feasible for everyone. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning," Rev. Whittney Ijanaten tells Hillary of how the general public critiques her and Bill's dynamic. GIRL POWER: HILLARY CLINTON CALLS CHRISSY TEIGEN A 'NATIONAL TREASURE' ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY"You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your...
Barack and Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at a local film festival

The Obamas were just some of the famous faces at the 20th annual Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival. Two of Martha’s Vineyard’s most famous summer vacationers made an unannounced appearance at the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival (MVAAFF) over the weekend. Barack and Michelle Obama walked out...
Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
Donald’s Secret Golf Date With Ivanka: Trump ‘Desperately Tried To Convince’ Daughter & Husband Jared Kushner To Back His 2024 Bid

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner had a secret rendezvous on the golf course last week with dad Donald Trump — in a bid to thaw any icy tensions between the one-time first family.Radar has learned exclusively that the 76-year-old former commander-in-chief “desperately tried to convince” Ivanka and Jared to back his inevitable campaign for 2024.Both Ivanka and Jared were White House aides during Trump’s troubled four-year presidency, a period of their lives that supposedly convinced the pair that Donald shouldn’t seek reelection. Ivanka, 40, is said to have pleaded with her dad to retire from politics because she...
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

