Health Highlights: Aug. 30, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
 5 days ago

Could black tea lengthen your life? British data on nearly 500,000 people shows that compared with people who didn't drink tea, those who drank two or more cups a day lowered their risk of dying by up to 13%. Read more

Small study supports TPOXX as monkeypox treatment. The antiviral tecovirimat, already approved against smallpox, appears to be safe and effective for treating the symptoms and skin lesions of monkeypox, the trial found. Read more

Paid sick leave saves workers' lives. in a new U.S. study, laws requiring employers to provide paid sick leave for workers appear linked to lower death rates from homicide, suicide and alcohol-related causes. Read more

ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

