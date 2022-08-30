Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, critically hurt during argument in the Loop, police say
Two men were shot during an argument downtown, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in Old Town, police say
A man was fatally shot on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot on Lawndale sidewalk, police say
A teen boy was shot while walking on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
11 people shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago including one in the Loop and a West Woodlawn shooting that left a man instantly dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and arm. A man, 29, was inside a home at the 6600 block of South […]
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during altercation in South Shore, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident on the city's South Side, authorities said.
Chicago Heights man shot 32-year-old multiple times after argument, woman also grazed by bullet: police
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Chicago Heights man was charged Friday after opening fire on two people in June. Shawn Taylor, 42, faces two counts of attempted murder. At about 9 p.m. on June 9, police responded to the 1500 block of Embassy Lane for a report of a shooting.
Chicago shootings: 39 shot, 5 fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across city, police say
A least 39 people have been shot, five fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
Man killed after ambushed, shot multiple times in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say
The man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and multiple offenders jumped out and fired shots at the victim, police said.
Man shot, killed at South Side gas station
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago after arguing with someone else
CHICAGO - A man in Chicago went to a gas station on Saturday, got into an argument, and ended up being shot dead. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 700 block of East 103rd Street near South Cottage Grove in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Police said the victim, 28,...
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
Man fatally shot by 'multiple offenders' on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after multiple offenders shot him in the back Friday night in West Garfield Park. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of West Jackson. At about 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached him police said. Multiple...
2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
Chicago hit-and-run: Police officer struck by driver during Fifth City traffic stop, CPD says
CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver during a traffic stop Friday night in Fifth City, according to police. About 10:30 p.m., the officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway when the driver of a black Sedan took off down Homan Avenue, striking the officer, Chicago police said.
New video shows suspects after retired Chicago cop shot while trying to stop attempted robbery
A retired Chicago police officer was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery at a currency exchange in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.
Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side. The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on...
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, man critically hurt in Gresham drive-by, police say
A woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
South Chicago man charged with murder after fatal shooting outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A South Chicago man is being charged with first degree murder of a 40-year-old man. Police say Christian Thompson, 31, was identified as the man who fatally shot Anthony Binion outside a CTA Red Line station in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street on Aug. 14. The...
