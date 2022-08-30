KEARNEY — Facing a Hershey team coming off its first win since 2019, Kearney Catholic handled business defeating the Panthers 31-7 Friday night at Miles Field. After going into halftime with a deficit a week ago, the Stars got off to a quicker start and held a 24-7 lead at the end of two quarters. The team maintained its lead in the second half, milking the clock and adding on an additional score as well.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO