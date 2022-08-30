Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Rebranded Antelope Bookstore ready to open doors as Loper Spirit Shop
KEARNEY — The Antelope Bookstore is no more, as the space in the Nebraskan Student Union is being rebranded into the Loper Spirit Shop. After creating the UNK online bookstore with Akademos, students can purchase their textbooks online, and the university will now oversee the apparel, gifts and merchandise in-house.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Second Ave. and 11th Street slated for construction
KEARNEY — The City of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Morton Construction, has announced that on Tuesday construction work is planned near the Second Avenue and 11th Street intersection. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area. The southbound outside lane of Second Avenue will...
Kearney Hub
Summer’s last sweet gasp
The weather was superb — no, perfect — when I took a walk last week. It was 74 degrees, and the sun was as sweet as a warm bath. A few lazy clouds drifted by overhead. Breezes tickled the little sunflowers and black-eyed Susans along my path. When...
Kearney Hub
Axtell-area teen the victim of car-school bus Thursday in Kearney
KEARNEY — An Axtell girl has been identified as the victim in a school bus-car crash Thursday night in south Kearney. Britney Royle, 17, of the Axtell area was the front seat passenger of a 1993 Cadillac that was traveling south on Second Avenue and collided with a Cozad Community School bus around 8 p.m. just south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Platte Road and Second Avenue/U.S. Highway 44.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Kearney High alum reflects on graduating high school 80 years ago
KEARNEY — When Wendell Muller was a freshman in high school, he would ride his bike or a horse three miles to a neighbor’s home in order to catch a ride to school. Muller graduated from Kearney’s Longfellow High School in 1942. At the age of 97, Muller is one of the oldest living KHS alumni in Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Corvettes, Cadillacs and classic "big dolls" clothing in Kearney
KEARNEY —If you thought vintage cars were the only fascinating relics inside Kearney's Classic Car Collection, you haven’t walked through the museum with Jackie Purdy. Displayed among those 200 automobiles are a poodle skirt from the ‘50s, a flapper dress from the ‘20s, a furry white muff and an American Red Cross volunteer’s uniform from the 1950s.
Kearney Hub
Ravenna girls win Gibbon cross country invitational; area XC round up
GIBBON — Ravenna sophomore Matti Lyions won the Ron Priebe Gibbon Invitational Thursday at Valley View Golf Course, leading the Bluejays to the team title. Lyions ran the hilly, 5-kilometer race in 24 minutes, 44.89 second. Alyssa Ferguson (25:27.24) finished second and Mayte Meza of Shelton was third. Freshman...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Northeast Elementary to participate in fresh fruit, veggies program
KEARNEY — Northeast Elementary in Kearney was recently chosen to receive fresh fruits and vegetables for students via the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools during the school day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Photos: Friday night football in Kearney and Bertrand
Kearney beat Fremont, 49-21, at Foster Field in Kearney. Kearney Catholic beat Hershey, 31-7, at Kearney Catholic. Elm Creek beat Bertrand, 44-32, at Bertrand.
Kearney Hub
120 mph pursuit near Lexington sends Illinois man to jail
LEXINGTON — An Illinois man was arrested Wednesday morning following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Lexington. Around 11 a.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a Nissan Versa traveling in excess of 100 mph on I-80 near Lexington. An NSP news release said the trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic, Kearney High tennis teams win dual meets
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic defeated Adams Central 4-1 in an unusual-format dual meet at Kearney’s Harmon Park. The teams played a state tournament-like format with three doubles and two singles entries squaring off. The Stars swept the singles with Riley Pierzina defeating Carter Lipovsky 6-4, 6-2 and Willam...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (32) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Defense bottles up Missouri Southern in UNK's season-opening win
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two fourth-quarter touchdowns sealed the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s 24-7 victory over Missouri Southern State Thursday night in Joplin, Missouri. The victory was the 600th in the history of the program that started in 1905. The Loper defense held the Lions to 187 yards...
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball finishes off 4-0 weekend at Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational
OWENSBORO, Kentucky — The ninth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team strode past Lincoln Memorial 25-12, 25-14, 25-14 and fought off St. Anselm 25-8, 25-23, 25-23 Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky, to finish 4-0 in the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. UNK (9-0) had a superlative effort in the morning against...
Kearney Hub
Suspected fentanyl, meth, pills seized from Kearney house Wednesday
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman is being held on a $100,000 bond for allegedly distributing and possessing a variety of drugs and prescription medications. Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Second Avenue for two fugitives wanted on felony warrants. A KPD news release said officers located and arrested Jarred Shah, 27, of North Platte and Abagail Allmon, 19, of Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Big finish to first-half helps Kearney Catholic earn impressive win over Hershey
KEARNEY — Facing a Hershey team coming off its first win since 2019, Kearney Catholic handled business defeating the Panthers 31-7 Friday night at Miles Field. After going into halftime with a deficit a week ago, the Stars got off to a quicker start and held a 24-7 lead at the end of two quarters. The team maintained its lead in the second half, milking the clock and adding on an additional score as well.
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball team sweeps two foes in Kentucky tournament
OWNSBORO, Kentucky — The ninth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team used a balanced offense to sweep Shorter, Georgia, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23, and Kentucky State 25-8, 25-12, 25-15, Friday afternoon in Owensboro, Kentucky. The matches were part of the 13-team Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. UNK (7-0) faces the Lincoln...
Kearney Hub
Healthy Elm Creek goes to 2-0 with win at Bertrand
BERTRAND — The Elm Creek Buffaloes are feeling good, in more ways than one. The Buffaloes, shredded by injuries and winless last year, have started this season 2-0 thanks to a 44-32 win over Bertrand on Friday afternoon in Bertrand. “We knew we had the talent. ... I guess...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High wins big over Fremont
KEARNEY — Kearney High gave a packed, white-out crowd plenty to cheer about Friday in its home opener at Foster Field, thrashing Fremont 49-21. The Bearcats scored in a variety of ways, taking two special teams returns for six, and grabbing a second-half pick-six. On offense, the Bearcats never punted, with every drive ending in a touchdown or a kneel down.
Kearney Hub
Bearcats second in KHS Doubles Invitational
KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team finished second to Lincoln East at the KHS Doubles Invitational Saturday in Kearney. The Spartans scored 80 points, winning all four divisions. Kearney scored 57 points to finish second and Creighton Prep netted 52 points for third. Lincoln Southeast rounded out the top half of the team standings with 46 points.
Comments / 0