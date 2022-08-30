It’s no secret the Bears are going to focus more on establishing a run game this season than they did during the Matt Nagy years. Luke Getsy is installing a wide zone running scheme popularized in the Shanahan coaching tree, and his passing attack will be built upon that run game. Ryan Poles has reshaped the offensive line to ensure the blockers up front can run, as required. The team has not one, but two fullbacks on its 53-man roster. The three halfbacks all bring value to the offense. They can all make an impact on the field. And they all use the same word to describe their room: special.

