NBC Sports Chicago

Bears to host meeting about plans for new stadium

The Chicago Bears organization announced its plans to host a meeting about the "potential purchase and possible development of Arlington Park." The meeting will take place at John Hersey High School on Thursday, Sept. 8. "The meeting will include opening remarks from team leadership and conceptual plans for a transit-oriented...
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears President Ted Phillips retiring after 2022 season

Longtime Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips plans to retire after the 2022 NFL season, according to the team. Phillips, 65, has been with the team for 39 years, 23 years as the team's president. He joined the Bears staff on Sept. 28, 1983, as the team's Controller, a position he held for four years before moving to the Director of Finance from 1987-93.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox fall short of sweeping Twins

Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota and Dylan Bundy shut down Chicago once again, helping the Twins beat the White Sox 5-1 on Sunday. Jose Miranda added a two-run double in the ninth inning as Minnesota salvaged the finale of the weekend series. Max Kepler scored on Kendall Graveman's wild pitch in the eighth, and Jhoan Duran turned in some impressive relief work.
NBC Sports Chicago

Can Chicago host a second NFL team at Soldier Field?

The inevitable departure of the Chicago Bears out of Soldier Field is upon Bears fans. The gears are starting to turn surrounding the new stadium in Arlington Heights. The team announced on Thursday its plan to host an informational meeting at John Hersey High School on Sept. 8 about the "potential purchase and possible development of Arlington Park."
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox walk off Twins after wild 9th inning

CHICAGO (AP) -- Jose Abreu drove in the winning run with a fielder's choice grounder in the ninth inning after Minnesota closer Jorge Lopez hit Andrew Vaughn to ignite a heated confrontation, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 4-3 on Friday night. The White Sox had runners on...
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox open big series against Twins

The Chicago White Sox are the defending American League Central champions, and they were the presumed favorites to repeat coming into the 2022 season. But as the calendar shows September, it's time to put up or shut up for the White Sox. They open a three-game series against the Minnesota...
NBC Sports Chicago

How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech

Editor's Note: "How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Duke Coughlin of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
NBC Sports Chicago

Pujols beats Cubs in last matchup, closes in on history

After years of tormenting Cubs pitching, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols got one last big swing in — in likely his final plate appearance against the North Siders. Locked in a scoreless tie with the Cubs on Sunday, the Cardinals called on Pujols, who plans to retire after this season, as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning.
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks prospect rankings: Top 12 going into 2022-23 season

The calendar has officially flipped to September, which means hockey season is right around the corner. Hard to believe, but training camp will be here before you know it. The Blackhawks are in the beginning stages of a full-scale rebuild, so the expectations going into the 2022-23 season will clearly be different than in years past. A lot of the attention will be on player development and how the pipeline is progressing.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears think they'll have top-tier run game

It’s no secret the Bears are going to focus more on establishing a run game this season than they did during the Matt Nagy years. Luke Getsy is installing a wide zone running scheme popularized in the Shanahan coaching tree, and his passing attack will be built upon that run game. Ryan Poles has reshaped the offensive line to ensure the blockers up front can run, as required. The team has not one, but two fullbacks on its 53-man roster. The three halfbacks all bring value to the offense. They can all make an impact on the field. And they all use the same word to describe their room: special.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls taking long view regarding Lonzo Ball's knee issue

That's the dominant reaction to Friday's latest development surrounding Lonzo Ball and his lingering left knee issues, which came to the forefront when ESPN.com reported the Chicago Bulls point guard "is expected to miss training camp and is doubtful for the start of the regular season" because he continues to experience discomfort following meniscus surgery in January.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Ryan Poles has been 'blown away' by Braxton Jones

When Ryan Poles selected Braxton Jones in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft, the idea was that he could one-day compete for a starting tackle job. As it turned out, that day came about halfway through OTAs, when Jones lined up with the 1s at left tackle. Jones has locked up the starting job, surprising not only the Bears, but Jones himself.
