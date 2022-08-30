Are we in a recession? Probably, Nebraska economists say, but state may fare better than nation

Read full article on original website
Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan
OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing, a long-time conservative who has advocated replacing income and property taxes with a sales tax on goods and services called a consumption tax, is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate.
Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions
DAYTON, OHIO — In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Waves of fetal cardiac activity ripple across the screen. “The heartbeat,” the nurse says. “About 10 weeks and two days.”...
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals,...
