The Suburban Times
Continuing to Serve
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier story. Last March at Deputy Dom Calata’s Celebration of Life, I committed, on behalf of the people of Pierce County, to NEVER FORGET – his service and his sacrifice for our community. On Wednesday, I took part in the dedication of our Sheriff’s...
The Suburban Times
Celebrate the last days of summer with Pierce County Parks
Pierce County press release. This September, Pierce County Parks offers free community events that the whole family can enjoy. Pierce County Parks invites you to the 13th annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center in Parkland. Kids of all ages...
The Suburban Times
Safe Streets Invites The Community to Their Annual Benefit Celebration
TACOMA – Safe Streets will not rest until every neighborhood in Pierce County is safe for everyone!. Thirty-three years ago Safe Streets began building the bridge between law enforcement, government agencies, and the surrounding communities to reclaim neighborhoods, parks, businesses, and schools from crime and violence. By connecting neighbors...
The Suburban Times
Shred events are back
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup 101
City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Our Fall quarter begins Thursday, September 29 through Thursday, November 17, 2022. Classes are 6:00 – 7:30PM. FMI cityofpuyallup.org/1618/Puyallup-101-Your-Communitys-Civics….
The Suburban Times
What’s UP with Biz
City of University Place announcement. Several University Place City Council Members, Dobler Management personnel and City staff were on hand as a ceremonial tear down of the old Red Apple Market at 2526 Crystal Springs Rd. W., took place on Aug. 19. Plans call for the four-acre property to be developed into a mixed-use project with commercial spaces and approximately 300 market-rate apartments.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Town Administrator September 2 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator's September 2 report to the Town Council by clicking here.
The Suburban Times
Let’s Talk About JBLM & the 149th St. Encampment
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. If you follow me on social media, you have seen my posts engaging with the Pierce County community living, working, and playing on our military base. One organization that I have become very familiar with is the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (5th SFAB). Many of the 5th SFAB’s members live in and contribute to the Parkland, Midland, and Spanaway communities.
The Suburban Times
September is Puget Sound Starts Here Month
City of University Place announcement. Across Puget Sound, cities and counties are coming together this September to celebrate Puget Sound Starts Here Month. Puget Sound is our economic powerhouse, provides endless recreational opportunities, and is home to incredible, iconic and irreplaceable animals. It’s also in trouble. We say Puget...
The Suburban Times
Road work coming to Lake Louise area
City of Lakewood news story. Starting the week of Sept. 5, 2022 road crews will be in the Lake Louise area “chip sealing” select roadways to help preserve the roadway. The map below outlines what roads will be impacted by this work. They include:. Lake Louise Drive SW...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County seeks public input on Comprehensive Plan update
Pierce County press release. Pierce County is updating the Comprehensive Plan and would like the public’s input on future growth in the county. Planning and Public Works (PPW) staff will visit numerous sites and events throughout Pierce County in September to engage in discussions with residents about what is important to them in their community. The County will also consider the potential impacts of future growth and is seeking comments on what should be included in an environmental impact statement.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager September 2 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager's (John Caulfield) September 2 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here.
The Suburban Times
County Council passes R2022-118
Pierce County social media post. The Pierce County Council, on August 30, passed R2022-118 following strong support from the community during public comment. #VisionZero is intended to reduce traffic deaths & serious injuries to zero in Pierce County by 2035, prioritizing safe mobility for all.
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter Volunteer Nominated for Volunteer Award of Excellence
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Linda Santos has been volunteering at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for almost 10 years and helps make it possible for thousands of local pet owners to have access to pet food in times of need. Linda helps...
The Suburban Times
PLU academic programs restructured into four distinct colleges
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. A long-planned academic restructure is being implemented that organizes Pacific Lutheran University’s academic programs into four colleges: the College of Health Professions; the College of Humanities, Interdisciplinary Studies, and Social Sciences; the College of Natural Sciences; and the College of Professional Studies. “We’re very grateful...
The Suburban Times
Youth Basketball Registration Open Now
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Metro Parks invites 3-6 year old’s to learn the basics of basketball! Learn how to dribble, pass and shoot!! Parents are encouraged to stay for activity and watch their kids grow and prepare for school age sports!. Triple Impact 3 on 3. Registration: Open now...
The Suburban Times
Small Business Flex Fund Loan Program
Pierce County announcement. Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for a low-interest loan of up to $150,000 to finance expansion and growth as well as recover from the pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown through the Washington State Department of Commerce Small Business Flex Fund. Interested applicants pre-apply on the Flex Fund’s online portal and, if they qualify, will be matched with a lender.
The Suburban Times
Family fun in Tacoma this week and next
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Metro Parks upcoming activities calendar is filling up. Activities include soccer, basketball, pre-school and pre-k, an end of summer blast at the zoo, co-create to recreate, and more. Check out all the offering, and sign up, here.
The Suburban Times
Tools from Pierce County Library offer homework help and more for students
Pierce County Library System press release. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – As students begin a new school year, many students, parents, and caregivers are looking for tools and resources to start the school year strong. The Pierce County Library System’s Tools for Students (tools.pcls.us) provides in-library and online resources including live tutors and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) help—and all for free.
