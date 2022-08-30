Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2
AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece. Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
fox7austin.com
Texas Football fans show up for season opener despite rainy conditions
AUSTIN, Texas - Despite the rain, Longhorn fans came out in full force for the game against Louisiana-Monroe. "Been a Longhorn fan since I was five years old," Kendric Johnson said. "The Longhorns are a state of mind, my blood is burnt orange, it's been there since 1961, and it's...
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns take on Louisiana-Monroe in home opener
College football is back! FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets all the details about what's going on for UT's season opener.
fox7austin.com
#StandWithUvalde: Texas school districts to honor Uvalde CISD after Robb Elementary shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - Uvalde CISD is set to begin its new school year on Tuesday, and several Texas school districts are encouraging their communities to show their support. Students, parents, teachers and community members are asked to wear maroon and white, Uvalde CISD's colors, on Sept. 6 to show support for the district after the deadly mass shooting in May.
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: Longhorn City Limits, Look Out Fest, Art in ATX, Family Fun Days
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow shares some fun events happening, including Longhorn City Limits on the LBJ Lawn with Texas native Charley Crockett, the Look Out Fest at the Long Center, Family Fun Days at Flat Creek Estate Winery and Vineyard, the Art In ATX: A Fall Market at Moontower Cider Company and a new movie in theaters called "Gigi and Nate".
fox7austin.com
Witnesses, drone expert react to mysterious lights captured in Texas sky
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Mysterious lights were spotted Thursday night, north of Austin over Brushy Creek and Cat Hallow. Video was sent to FOX 7 by Gus McGiven. He was out walking with his friend Kyle Gomez near Cat Hallow in Round Rock. "In real life when you see it,...
fox7austin.com
13-year-old jujitsu competitor takes mat at biggest fitness event in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of people showed up to the Austin Fit Fest to participate in and watch strongman, CrossFit, powerlifting, weightlifting, arm wrestling, and jujitsu competitions at the Palmer Events Center on Saturday. Thirteen-year-old Apolonia Nuncio, known as ‘Apple’ on the mat, was one of about 75 kids competing...
fox7austin.com
Man struck with umbrella, robbed near UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was struck with an umbrella and robbed early Sunday morning near the University of Texas at Austin campus, says the university police department. UTPD responded to a call to assist the Austin Police Department around 7:40 a.m. Sept. 4 near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street, across from the UT Austin School of Architecture. UTPD assisted APD in establishing a perimeter and searching the area.
fox7austin.com
Bijan Robinson donates backpacks to Austin school
A memorable moment for the students of Harmony School of Excellence in South Austin as they got to meet Texas Longhorns Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson and get a hand-delivered backpack from him. He donated $3,000 worth.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
fox7austin.com
1 dead after vehicle enters North Austin creek, submerges under water
NORTH AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a water rescue in North Austin Saturday afternoon. Officials say a vehicle veered off the roadway into a nearby creek. The vehicle was submerged in the water and the driver was pulled from the vehicle. ATCEMS says after extensive resuscitative efforts,...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Bentley at WCRAS
Nine-year-old Bentley is looking for a comfy place to rest his old bones after a year at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown. Bentley also has an adoption angel, says WCRAS, meaning his adoption is free. WCRAS is also offering "name your price adoptions" this Labor Day weekend for all medium-to-large dogs and adult cats.
Austin hit-and-run victim died on her 49th wedding anniversary, family says
Austin Police said it has a suspect in custody for a fatal hit-and-run in southwest Austin.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
fox7austin.com
Amore Austin helps couples plan the perfect proposal
If you're looking to plan the perfect proposal, Amore Austin wants to help. Founder and lead planner Tessa Bertamini joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about how her business has helped Austin couples design execute romantic and unique proposals.
fox7austin.com
MetroRail suspended Labor Day weekend, says CapMetro
AUSTIN, Texas - MetroRail service in Austin is currently suspended for construction projects, says CapMetro. The suspension will last through Labor Day weekend to allow construction crews to work on the future McKalla Station. Crews will do double-tracking work along the rail line. The suspension started Friday and is expected...
Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
fox7austin.com
Suspect leads police on chase, shoots at officers in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - An investigation is underway after a suspect took police on a pursuit, shot at officers, and tried to carjack a civilian. Pflugerville Police Department says officers were conducting a narcotics investigation on Friday, Sept. 2. When officers tried to arrest a suspect, a pursuit started around 6:30 p.m.
$2M Texas Lottery prize claimed by New Braunfels resident
This was the second of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in this game. The other winning ticket was sold in Sweetwater.
