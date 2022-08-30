ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2

AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece. Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
fox7austin.com

Texas Football fans show up for season opener despite rainy conditions

AUSTIN, Texas - Despite the rain, Longhorn fans came out in full force for the game against Louisiana-Monroe. "Been a Longhorn fan since I was five years old," Kendric Johnson said. "The Longhorns are a state of mind, my blood is burnt orange, it's been there since 1961, and it's...
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: Longhorn City Limits, Look Out Fest, Art in ATX, Family Fun Days

Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow shares some fun events happening, including Longhorn City Limits on the LBJ Lawn with Texas native Charley Crockett, the Look Out Fest at the Long Center, Family Fun Days at Flat Creek Estate Winery and Vineyard, the Art In ATX: A Fall Market at Moontower Cider Company and a new movie in theaters called "Gigi and Nate".
fox7austin.com

13-year-old jujitsu competitor takes mat at biggest fitness event in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of people showed up to the Austin Fit Fest to participate in and watch strongman, CrossFit, powerlifting, weightlifting, arm wrestling, and jujitsu competitions at the Palmer Events Center on Saturday. Thirteen-year-old Apolonia Nuncio, known as ‘Apple’ on the mat, was one of about 75 kids competing...
fox7austin.com

Man struck with umbrella, robbed near UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was struck with an umbrella and robbed early Sunday morning near the University of Texas at Austin campus, says the university police department. UTPD responded to a call to assist the Austin Police Department around 7:40 a.m. Sept. 4 near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street, across from the UT Austin School of Architecture. UTPD assisted APD in establishing a perimeter and searching the area.
fox7austin.com

Bijan Robinson donates backpacks to Austin school

A memorable moment for the students of Harmony School of Excellence in South Austin as they got to meet Texas Longhorns Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson and get a hand-delivered backpack from him. He donated $3,000 worth.
fox7austin.com

1 dead after vehicle enters North Austin creek, submerges under water

NORTH AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a water rescue in North Austin Saturday afternoon. Officials say a vehicle veered off the roadway into a nearby creek. The vehicle was submerged in the water and the driver was pulled from the vehicle. ATCEMS says after extensive resuscitative efforts,...
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Bentley at WCRAS

Nine-year-old Bentley is looking for a comfy place to rest his old bones after a year at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown. Bentley also has an adoption angel, says WCRAS, meaning his adoption is free. WCRAS is also offering "name your price adoptions" this Labor Day weekend for all medium-to-large dogs and adult cats.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Amore Austin helps couples plan the perfect proposal

If you're looking to plan the perfect proposal, Amore Austin wants to help. Founder and lead planner Tessa Bertamini joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about how her business has helped Austin couples design execute romantic and unique proposals.
fox7austin.com

MetroRail suspended Labor Day weekend, says CapMetro

AUSTIN, Texas - MetroRail service in Austin is currently suspended for construction projects, says CapMetro. The suspension will last through Labor Day weekend to allow construction crews to work on the future McKalla Station. Crews will do double-tracking work along the rail line. The suspension started Friday and is expected...
KVUE

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
fox7austin.com

Suspect leads police on chase, shoots at officers in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - An investigation is underway after a suspect took police on a pursuit, shot at officers, and tried to carjack a civilian. Pflugerville Police Department says officers were conducting a narcotics investigation on Friday, Sept. 2. When officers tried to arrest a suspect, a pursuit started around 6:30 p.m.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

