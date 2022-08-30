ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

Search for Jolissa Fuentes now a criminal investigation, police say

By John Houghton
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The search for Jolissa Fuentes, a missing Selma woman, is now being treated as a criminal investigation, according to Selma Police.

Selma Police say she was last seen on August 7th at an AM/PM gas station and neither she nor her car has been seen since.

Joann Branda Jolissa’s aunt says “we all feel that she’s out there somewhere we just need to get to her.”

After three weeks of searching 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes still hasn’t been found.

A volunteer dive team known as “Adventures With Purpose” who have been able to find missing people before searched Avocado and Pine Flat lake last week, after authorities say phone records show her phone pinged in that area.

However, after days of searching, the team didn’t find Jolissa or her car in either lake. Her aunt Joann Branda says that’s good news.

“We want to get to her, we’re trying so hard to get to her. I mean at least it helped relieve us, of those thoughts so now we can move on from that.” Branda says.

On August 6th her family says Jolissa went to a gathering and left around 3:00 a.m. in the morning on August 7th to grab some belongings from home.

Then, at 4:00 a.m. in the morning, a surveillance camera at an AM/PM gas station recorded her and her silver Hyundai. She’s seen getting out of the car, walking inside, making a purchase, and going back to her car.

Her family says the video shows her turning the wrong way to go home when she pulled out of the parking lot of the gas station.

At 5:24 a.m. and 5:25 a.m that morning her family says she made two calls to her sister, but they went unanswered.

Now three weeks later, her family is still hoping to hear from her again.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Jolissa’s whereabouts.

