Roscoe, TX

truecrimedaily

Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
theorion.com

Brush fires destroy homes in Southern Califronia

Multiple brush fires burned out of control in Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Route fire spurred a no-diversion status of air tankers due to life safety threats, while the Border 32 fire in San Diego destroyed 12 structures and was moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting

One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
CBS 8

Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that 3,922 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego

California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A fire burned at least four buildings, including a home, and prompted evacuations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park

Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
ESCONDIDO, CA
