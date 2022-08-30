Read full article on original website
Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
theorion.com
Brush fires destroy homes in Southern Califronia
Multiple brush fires burned out of control in Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Route fire spurred a no-diversion status of air tankers due to life safety threats, while the Border 32 fire in San Diego destroyed 12 structures and was moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.”
One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting
One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Man sentenced in killing of woman on North County hiking trail
A man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2020 stabbing death of a 68-year-old woman on a hiking trail in Carlsbad when he was 17 years old was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison, county court officials announced.
6,000 SDGE customers still without power as some see restoration
These power outages happened as California's power grid manager asked people to conserve their energy during the heat wave, since the high temperatures push the grid to its limits.
Firefighters extinguish Oceanside brush fire
The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Oceanside Boulevard, just near Corporate Center Drive.
CHP Arrests Almost 300 Impaired Drivers in Opening Hours of Holiday Weekend
To open Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol arrested nearly 300 drivers on state highways on suspicion of DUI. The CHP announced the arrests of the 288 drivers via Twitter. Meanwhile, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department plans increased local patrols over the weekend. During last year’s Labor...
'Priceless' item disappears after beloved volleyball coach dies in I-805 crash
'Priceless' item disappears from car, tow yard after beloved volleyball coach dies in I-805 crash near Home Avenue.
Boy, 17, Arrested at Border in 19-Year-Old’s Imperial Beach Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in an oceanfront neighborhood near Border Field State Park, authorities said Sunday. The teen was arrested just after noon Saturday by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force....
Suspected DUI Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Wrong-Way 52 Freeway Crash
A suspected drunken driver who allegedly drove the wrong way on state Route 52 near Kearny Mesa and crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing that motorist, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Maricela Diaz, 23, is accused in a predawn crash on Aug....
Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that 3,922 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather....
Newly married San Diego man, wife on video chat during fatal crash in Mexico
Newly married San Diego man, wife on video chat during fatal collision near Ensenada; He says first responders did little to save her
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego
California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A fire burned at least four buildings, including a home, and prompted evacuations...
NBC San Diego
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
Fire department sees wave of heat-related injuries at Snapdragon Stadium
Thousands of people attended the first game at San Diego State's new home field as a heat wave continues to impact the Southwest.
1 dead, another hospitalized after sunken vessel reported off Catalina Island, officials say
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a sunken vessel was reported off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, officials said.
19-year-old stabbed to death near Imperial Beach pier
A 19-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Imperial Beach pier, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
‘It wasn’t easy’: Hundreds evacuated from Border 32 Fire
The Border 32 Fire has forced hundreds of people out of their homes, with many of them having to sleep at an evacuation center overnight Wednesday.
Foul Odor Leads to Discovery of Body in Oceanside Lake
A body turned up in an Oceanside lake Wednesday, authorities reported. Patrol officers responding to a report of a foul odor in the area of Guajome Lake discovered the body in the water shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department. OPD detectives and the San Diego County...
Driver may have suffered 'lapse of consciousness' before Windsor Hills crash that killed 6: Report
A driver may have experienced an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments before a crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people.
