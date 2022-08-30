LSU ‘not surprised’ scouting Florida St
LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he wasn’t surprised at some of the unique formations Florida State showed in their season-opening win vs Duquesne.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he wasn't surprised at some of the unique formations Florida State showed in their season-opening win vs Duquesne.
