ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU ‘not surprised’ scouting Florida St

By Brian Holland
WNTZ
WNTZ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpDuG_0hazvIsY00

LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he wasn’t surprised at some of the unique formations Florida State showed in their season-opening win vs Duquesne.

For more on what the Seminoles will present vs the Tigers, click on the video provided…

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNTZ

LIVE SCORE: LSU vs. Florida State

Here is where you'll find live updates of the game, including scores, plays, and of course — the long-awaited announcement of who Coach Brian Kelly will start as quarterback for the Tigers. Stay with us!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WNTZ

LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers open its 2022 football season against the Florida State University Seminoles (FSU) on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans. 3rd Quarter: 4:17 – FSU: Quarterback Jordan Travis passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Ontaria Wilson for […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WNTZ

Baseball America ranks LSU transfer class no. 1 in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. – Baseball America magazine on Wednesday ranked LSU’s 2022 transfer class No. 1 in the nation. The class features right-handed pitcher Christian Little of Vanderbilt; third baseman Tommy White of North Carolina State; right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd of UCLA; right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes of Air Force; and infielder Ben Nippolt of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Brian Kelly announces team captains for 2022-2023 season

BATON ROUGE, La. – BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and Mike Jones Jr. have been selected as LSU’s team captains for the 2022 season, head coach Brian Kelly announced to the team on Tuesday after practice.  The three players were selected in a vote of the team. Kelly said Ojulari, Gaye and Jones Jr. will be […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Public signing opportunity with former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu

DENVER, Co. – Legends Memorabilia Collection, in collaboration with Gulf Coast Cards, will host a public autograph signing with exclusive athlete All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu. The signing will take place at the Omni Riverfront Hotel at 701 Convention Center Blvd in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 3rd from 1-2:30pm. Tickets can be purchased before the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WNTZ

Brian Kelly won’t announce LSU starting QB

LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he won’t announce a starting quarterback this week going into the season opener vs Florida State. Kelly cites it being a “tactical advantage” for the reason why he won’t announce it publicly, but the head coach says they have made a decision on who will get the first snap. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
WNTZ

Tigers’ Running Back John Emery Jr. signs NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan

LA, UNITED STATES, (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Louisiana native and LSU running back John Emery Jr. Rated a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 running back in the nation by 247sports, Emery is the highest rated running back to sign with the Tigers since […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Brian Kelly raves about standout freshman on offense

LSU head coach Brian Kelly isn’t one to mince words or lavish praise where it isn’t earned, so when he labeled a freshman the “surprise of camp”?? That should tell you something. LSU freshman tight end Mason Taylor made an impression on the offense, already, and looks to be a weapon Kelly & Co. call […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNTZ

What LSU learned from recruiting in Louisiana

LSU Special Teams Coordinator Brian Polian spoke in depth with the Media about what he & LSU learned from their first few months of recruiting in Louisiana. LSU landed a slew of recruits earlier this Summer, after doubts surfaced on the recruiting trail about the new administration & their recruiting prowess. For Polian’s comments, click […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Tigers Football defensive lineman Maason Smith signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Maason Smith, a top-rated sophomore defensive lineman for the Tigers Football team. Smith joins fellow Tigers defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, who signed an NIL deal with McKernan earlier this month, as a Get Gordon Athlete. Together, the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU’s Boutte named to AP Preseason All-America First Team

BATON ROUGE – Standout LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been named first team preseason all-America by the Associated Press, the news organization announced on Monday. Boutte, a junior from New Iberia, is back at full speed after having his sophomore season cut short due to an injury. Boutte suffered his season-ending injury against Kentucky in week […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Former LSU standout Sam Burns earns President’s Cup invite

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golf standout Sam Burns of Shreveport, who has recorded four career wins on the PGA Tour at the age of 26, earned his first President’s Cup invitation as the first six qualifiers for the 2022 event were announced after play Sunday in the BMW Championships in Wilmington, Delaware. It could be […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Women’s Basketball 2022-23 schedule announced

BATON ROUGE, La. – The full schedule for the upcoming LSU Women’s Basketball season was released Wednesday morning in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference. This season will be the second for Head Coach Kim Mulkey at LSU as she is coming off the best turnaround by a first-year head coach in SEC history, helping her win […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Soccer names five players to SEC Preseason Watch List

Baton Rouge, La. – Five members of the LSU soccer program have been named to the 2022 SEC Soccer Preseason Watch List, the league office announced on Wednesday morning. Mollie Baker, Shannon Cooke, Wasila Diwura-Soale, Maya Gordon, and Mollee Swift represent the purple and gold amongst the top players in the conference.  Cooke, a fifth-year […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Jayden Daniels will put up “ridiculous numbers” this season

Jayden Daniels’ personal quarterback coach, Ryan Porter, likes what he sees from the now-LSU quarterback coming into this season. After a tumultuous exit at Arizona State, Daniels is ‘getting back to the basics,’ and Porter already sees some changes paying off & giving the QB the confidence he needs to guide a new offensive playbook. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

156
Followers
422
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy