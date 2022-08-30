ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter Circle goes live allowing posts for select followers only

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xu5u_0hazvDSv00

Twitter Circle – the social media platform’s tool that allows users to tweet to smaller groups of people – has become available to all users for the first time.

The feature has been in testing among select users since May, but Twitter has now rolled it out to everyone on both its Android and iOS apps and via web browsers.

Circle enables users to build a group of up to 150 followers to become part of their Circle, with users then able to choose on a tweet-by-tweet basis whether to post something publicly or just to their Circle.

Giving people the option to share thoughts with a select group of followers helps make tweeting more accessible

The social media platform said the response from testing so far had been “overwhelmingly positive”.

“With Twitter Circle, people now have the flexibility to choose who can see and engage with their content on a tweet-by-tweet basis. This makes it easier to have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with select followers,” the company said in a blog post.

“We want to ensure everyone on Twitter has the choice, control, tools, and transparency to join the conversation how and when they want, and Twitter Circle is another important step in that direction.

“Giving people the option to share thoughts with a select group of followers helps make tweeting more accessible. This is true whether you’re brand new to Twitter or you have millions of followers.”

The company added that during its testing, it had noted that accounts using Circle were tweeting more often and tweets posted within a Circle were receiving increased engagement in the form of more likes and replies.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural northern California. A number of people were injured when the fire that began on Friday afternoon on or near a wood products plant quickly blew into a neighbourhood on the northern edge of Weed, but then carried the flames away from the small city.
WEED, CA
newschain

Teenager stabbed to death after disturbance involving crowd of people

A teenager has been stabbed to death and another is fighting for his life after an incident involving a crowd in east London. Scotland Yard said police were called after midnight to reports of a disturbance involving a large number of people in Lichfield Road. Officers became aware of two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle#Blog#Web Browsers#Social Media Platform#Android#Ios
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff

Tyson Fury got involved in the main event at WWE’s ‘Clash at the Castle’ in Cardiff before closing the show with a singalong. World heavyweight champion boxer Fury, who retired after beating Dillian Whyte in April, was in the crowd at the Principality Stadium before becoming involved in the headline clash between Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Scottish star Drew McIntyre.
WWE
newschain

Remastered version of Sir Georg Solti’s Ring Cycle to be released

To commemorate 25 years since the death of Sir Georg Solti, a remastered version of his Ring Cycle is set for release in four instalments. The Hungarian-British composer, who died on September 5 1997 at the age of 84, won 31 Grammy awards during his career, making him the artist to have won the most Grammy awards in any genre.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
newschain

California wildfire destroys around 100 homes

Around 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands of people under evacuation orders. Fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began on Friday afternoon near the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Toto Wolff queries Yuki Tsunoda retirement which assisted Max Verstappen victory

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has raised questions about Yuki Tsunoda’s retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix, which assisted Max Verstappen’s victory. Tsunoda, who drives for Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri, broke down on lap 48 of 72 and the ensuing Virtual Safety Car period handed Verstappen an effective free pit stop with Lewis Hamilton breathing down his neck.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building

Ukrainian firefighters known for rescuing people from buildings hit by shelling in more than six months of war turned their attention at the weekend to a furry victim – a grey and white kitten. The rescuers battled raging flames and smoke to pull the kitten out from under a...
ANIMALS
newschain

Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time

Coco Gauff achieved another milestone with victory over Zhang Shuai to reach her first US Open quarter-final. The 18-year-old is poised to break into the top 10 for the first time next week and continued her excellent season by defeating Zhang 7-5 7-5 in a high-quality encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
TENNIS
newschain

Boris Johnson expected to skip Conservative Party conference

Boris Johnson is reportedly set to skip the Conservative Party conference in October, after he leaves Downing Street. The Telegraph reported that Mr Johnson, traditionally the star of the party gathering, will follow in the footsteps of his predecessors David Cameron and Theresa May, if he does decide to avoid the conference in Birmingham.
POLITICS
newschain

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after second man dies

Residents of a quiet, rural community say they are “devastated” after one man died and another was arrested on suspicion of murder. A 68-year-old man remains in custody after a 49-year-old man died in Storrington, West Sussex. Police responded to a report of a man unconscious in High...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
153K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy