Anaheim, CA

HeySoCal

Fright night tours in Riverside return for Halloween

Organizers of the annual Ghost Walk Riverside announced Wednesday that the spine-tingling tours will return on the weekend prior to Halloween, centered in Riverside’s oldest park. “White Park will rise with the magic of Halloween this October, featuring multiple theatrical encounters with the mystical, mysterious and freakish underbelly of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange International Street Fair Guide Saturday September 3 2022

Orange International Street Fair continues Saturday September 3 2022. The Orange International Street Fair is Friday September 2 2022 thru Sunday September 4 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Orange International Street Fair!. The Orange International Street Fair is a Family Friendly Event.
ORANGE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11

The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA (Free Maps)

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Rancho Cucamonga a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecoast.com

Shave Ice Delights in Orange County

Crave is an independent dessert shop in the heart of the Korean District in Garden Grove. While its extensive menu ranges from acai bowls to churro waffles, the shop is also known for its shave ice, better known as “milk snow”. Crave offers traditional milk snow flavors such as red bean and injeolmi (Korean rice cake), as well as Oreo, mango, strawberry, and more. 8939 W. Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, 714-539-3759.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend

As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:. Marina...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)

RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
RIVERSIDE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says

Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
GLENDORA, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

San Bernardino ‘Survivor’ TV Star Gets White Coat

SAN BERNARDINO, CA— San Bernardino native DeShawn Radden, who was a hit on season 41 of “Survivor”, a popular CBS TV show. The show pushes contestants to a breaking point and forces them to use social and emotional survival skills. DeShawn, 27 years old, is a native of San Bernardino, California. He will receive his White Coat from The Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine in Miami, Florida on Friday August 26, 2022. The White coat ceremony is known as the Right of Passage. This ceremony is performed in many medical fields when students transition from pre-clinical to clinical rotations.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Eater

A Beloved 50-Year Chinese Restaurant Has Closed Forever in Chinatown

Chinese Friends Restaurant has closed its doors in Chinatown, ending a remarkable 50-year run for the restaurant on Broadway. The current owners are retiring, meaning no more kung pao chicken, mushu burritos, or sizzling rice soup. “We’ve had the pleasure of serving the community for 50 years,” says a note taped to the door, “and now it is time for us to close this chapter and enjoy our retirement.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

How to keep your pets safe during Southern California heat wave

Lila Pelgone has been volunteering at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley while studying to become a veterinarian. But on a day like Tuesday, with temperatures reaching triple digits, it’s not just about giving pets some time to play — but keeping them cool. “Usually I walk them around in the shade. I […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

