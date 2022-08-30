Read full article on original website
Brutal 100-degree temperatures to scorch Disneyland after Anaheim breaks record
But it's still possible to stay cool and have fun.
Fright night tours in Riverside return for Halloween
Organizers of the annual Ghost Walk Riverside announced Wednesday that the spine-tingling tours will return on the weekend prior to Halloween, centered in Riverside’s oldest park. “White Park will rise with the magic of Halloween this October, featuring multiple theatrical encounters with the mystical, mysterious and freakish underbelly of...
Orange International Street Fair Guide Saturday September 3 2022
Orange International Street Fair continues Saturday September 3 2022. The Orange International Street Fair is Friday September 2 2022 thru Sunday September 4 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Orange International Street Fair!. The Orange International Street Fair is a Family Friendly Event.
Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11
The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
Need to escape the heat but don't have a pool? This app lets you rent one by the hour
Los Angeles-based Swimply allows you to browse pools near you and rent one by the hour.
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA (Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Rancho Cucamonga a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
Shave Ice Delights in Orange County
Crave is an independent dessert shop in the heart of the Korean District in Garden Grove. While its extensive menu ranges from acai bowls to churro waffles, the shop is also known for its shave ice, better known as “milk snow”. Crave offers traditional milk snow flavors such as red bean and injeolmi (Korean rice cake), as well as Oreo, mango, strawberry, and more. 8939 W. Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, 714-539-3759.
Orange International Street Fair is Back for Its 50th Year
The Orange Circle will transform into a culture hub this weekend for the return of the 50th annual Orange International Street Fair. The theme of this year’s fair is “Circle the World,” with a full array of various international food booths, arts and crafts and more. The...
City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend
As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:. Marina...
15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)
RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
SoCal's heat wave continues Sunday, with excessive heat warning in effect through next week
Although the prolonged heat wave is continuing in Southern California through next week, temps are going shoot back up again over the weekend.
Best Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 2 - 5
Most of us have a long weekend ahead, and there’s plenty to do in SoCal if you’re staycation-ing.
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
San Bernardino ‘Survivor’ TV Star Gets White Coat
SAN BERNARDINO, CA— San Bernardino native DeShawn Radden, who was a hit on season 41 of “Survivor”, a popular CBS TV show. The show pushes contestants to a breaking point and forces them to use social and emotional survival skills. DeShawn, 27 years old, is a native of San Bernardino, California. He will receive his White Coat from The Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine in Miami, Florida on Friday August 26, 2022. The White coat ceremony is known as the Right of Passage. This ceremony is performed in many medical fields when students transition from pre-clinical to clinical rotations.
A Beloved 50-Year Chinese Restaurant Has Closed Forever in Chinatown
Chinese Friends Restaurant has closed its doors in Chinatown, ending a remarkable 50-year run for the restaurant on Broadway. The current owners are retiring, meaning no more kung pao chicken, mushu burritos, or sizzling rice soup. “We’ve had the pleasure of serving the community for 50 years,” says a note taped to the door, “and now it is time for us to close this chapter and enjoy our retirement.”
Massive heat wave hits Southern California as many beaches are placed on ocean water advisory
Massive heat wave hits Southern California as many beaches are placed on ocean water advisory. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Health officials are warning beachgoers...
How to keep your pets safe during Southern California heat wave
Lila Pelgone has been volunteering at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley while studying to become a veterinarian. But on a day like Tuesday, with temperatures reaching triple digits, it’s not just about giving pets some time to play — but keeping them cool. “Usually I walk them around in the shade. I […]
Perris school resource officer shakes up rally with viral dance moves: 'It was absolutely nuts'
Orange Vista High School in Perris celebrated the start of the new school year with a rally unlike any other - and it was a school resource officer that totally stole the show.
