Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Sought for years, Pa. state police say they caught Poconos home burglar on the prowl
Pennsylvania State Police say they have caught the man they believe is responsible for a slew of burglaries in homes outside Stroudsburg dating back at least three years, maybe longer. Michael Paul Moreno, 45, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested last Thursday after troopers allegedly spied him prowling outside a Monroe...
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
Prosecutors should’ve given Eric Frein’s parents their guns back a long time ago | Turkeys & Trophies
When a case comes along as heinous as the September 2014 ambush of Pennsylvania state troopers in the Poconos, prosecutors justifiably seek the maximum punishment for the perpetrator. They got it for Eric Frein, the gunman in that ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein now sits on death row, but it seems as if the Pike County District Attorney’s Office wants more in the name of justice despite the fact that Frein acted alone. The office has been involved in a lengthy court battle to keep a cache of guns seized from Frein’s parents. The parents, who were not charged in their son’s crime, have been trying to get the guns back – 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns, none of which were used in the ambush. The office has fought against their return, citing that they might be needed as evidence during Frein’s state and federal appeals. That’s nonsense, and a federal court of appeals appropriately ruled last week that the guns need to be returned to the parents. “It’s really the government being vindictive,” the Freins’ attorney told The Associated Press, adding they were “punished for being the parents of Eric Frein.” We agree. This appears to be the action of an overzealous prosecution that is bent on punishing the parents because it provides an added degree of satisfaction. Here’s the thing: Satisfaction is likely unachievable for the victims in a case like this. The achievable outcome is justice, and it’s been served with the harshest penalty allowed by law. It’s past time for the Pike County District Attorney’s Office to move away from seeking vengeance and focus its attention on providing support for the survivors of this atrocity.
Two students injured in attack in Northampton Community College dorm, police say
Two Northampton Community College (NCC) students were attacked and injured over the weekend by a fellow student in a dorm at the college’s Bethlehem Township campus, police confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com on Wednesday. The attack was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday; the alleged attacker and two victims are all women...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
RPD: Surveillance video key in Reading kidnapping case
READING, Pa. — Surveillance video was key in helping the Reading police bring a successful end to the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl from her home in the city's Glenside section early Wednesday morning, Chief Richard Tornielli said Thursday. In a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com, Tornielli said...
Two shootings in Allentown leave 1 person killed (UPDATE)
A pair of shootings overnight in Allentown have left one person dead. City police were called for several gunshots at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Juniata Street. Officers found a man dead of a wound consistent with a gunshot. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio confirmed Najeer...
Man accused of strangling, threatening to kill woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of assaulting a woman at a Scranton home and refusing to leave after threatening to kill her, police say. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to the 300 block of North Hyde Park Avenue for a report of […]
Pa. woman dead after wrong-way, head-on crash caused by suspected DUI driver: police
A 55-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her car was hit head-on by a car that was headed north in a southbound lane of Airport Road late Friday night, Pennsylvania State Police said. The wrong-way driver was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of escaping through window to avoid arrest
BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he fled police by escaping through a window while being issued an arrest warrant. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 31 around 6:40 a.m., troopers attempted to serve a felony aggravated assault warrant on Rob Wrightnour, 42, of Factoryville. PSP said […]
Easton double-murder suspect now faces the death penalty
One of three men accused of conspiring to murder two men in an SUV in Easton now faces the death penalty. The Northampton County District Attorney’s office filed a notice of intent Thursday to seek the death penalty against Altajier Robinson. The document filed by Chief Deputy District Attorney...
Scranton firefighter charged with stealing in self-checkout lane
Dickson City Police have charged a Scranton firefighter with failing to pay for over two thousand dollars in mostly construction materials and tools. According to police, Darell Fratamico didn't scan all the items at the Home Depot self checkout in Dickson City on five separate days between June 11 and July 7. The 44 year old waived his preliminary hearing earlier this week. He is free on bail and has been placed on administrative leave from his position as a Firefighter in the city of Scranton.
Teen charged with stabbing grandmother multiple times
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say on Wednesday a 17-year-old was arrested for stabbing his 69-year-old grandmother multiple times. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 8:56 p.m. a stabbing was reported in the 40 block of Lower Ridge View Circle, in Middle Smithfield Township. Once police arrived on the scene the victim […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five years later, mother burying second son shot to death in Allentown
Five years after burying a son murdered in Allentown, a local mother will now lay to rest her second son lost to gun violence. The family of Najeer Lane is raising money for the 22-year-old man’s funeral through a GoFundMe campaign. Asked about Lane, relative Kendra Neely took a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Resident out $11K in phone scheme impersonating Bethlehem police
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Caller ID may not be what it says it is. Bethlehem police say a resident lost $11,000 in a phone scheme coming from the department's number. But, it wasn't actually police calling. The call came from the police department's non-emergency phone number, 610-865-7187, and the caller said...
Teenager allegedly stabbed 69-year-old woman in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, a teenager faces charges after police say he stabbed a 69-year-old woman several times. It happened in Middle Smithfield Township Wednesday night. The victim told police she was stabbed multiple times by a 17-year-old from New York. She was later flown to the...
Suspects wanted in $900 theft at Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects they say were involved in a $900 theft at the Crossings Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to Polo Ralph Lauren in the Crossings Outlets for a reported retail theft. The suspects pictured below were […]
Man charged with kidnapping in Reading child abduction is mother's ex-boyfriend: Officials
Duane Taylor has been charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old from her home, according to investigators.
One Dead, Another Wounded In Separate Allentown Shootings: Police
One person was killed and another wounded in two separate shootings late Wednesday, Aug. 31 in Allentown, authorities said. Officers found the first victim on the 1000 block of West Juniata Street around 10:50 p.m., Allentown police said. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Lehigh...
Allentown Man Opens Restaurant In Honor Of Sister Killed In Hit-Run Crash
They called her Ms. Velvet. That is, both Ruby Marrero and the new cafe that her brother, Carlos Marrero, is opening in her memory. Ruby was killed by a drunk driver in a hit-and-run crash in February 2017 in Allentown. On Monday, Aug. 29, Carlos opened Ms. Velvet just two blocks from the crash scene, in an effort to keep his sister's name alive.
Burglar Named Bimbo Told Bucks Homeowner He Was 'Checking The Pipes': Police
A burglar from New Jersey tried to avoid capture by convincing a Pennsylvania homeowner that he was a plumber, authorities in Bucks County said. Lawrence Bimbo, 28, entered the Clover Lane home through an unlocked door in late July and walked inside the house even after being confronted by the owner, Lower Southampton police said.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 1