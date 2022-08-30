Read full article on original website
WOWT
One person shot near 30th and Parker in Omaha
A little chill in the air early this morning, but it will be a fantastic afternoon with plenty of sun, low humidity, and light winds. Highs top out in the low 80s for the Omaha metro. Feeling great this evening.
Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
kmaland.com
Teen cited following rollover in Fremont County
(Sidney) – A teen was cited following a rollover accident south of Sidney Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 2878 240th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a rollover accident involving a red Ford F-150 pickup. The driver – a 16-year-old male – was uninjured in the accident.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man dies after reported shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man. OPD said police were dispatched to 4310 N 52nd St. for a reported shooting where they found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man on Saturday at 4310 North 52nd Street.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m.
klkntv.com
2-alarm fire forces evacuation of Lincoln apartment complex Wednesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than a dozen units jumped into action after a Lincoln apartment complex caught fire on Wednesday. This happened near 14th and F Streets around 9:30 a.m. Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 that the blaze started in a hallway on the second floor
19-year-old Omaha woman hospitalized after Thursday evening shooting
Omaha Police say a shooting Thursday evening left a woman with life-threatening injuries. It happened around 5 p.m. near 30th and Hartman Avenue.
WOWT
Overnight work on West Dodge Road spills into morning commute: 6 First Alert Traffic update
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning commuter traffic on one of the busiest roads in the Omaha-metro area was heavily impacted Friday after overnight work went into overtime. For much of the day Friday, the West Dodge Road elevated expressway was moving along pretty well for the Labor Day holiday weekend traffic. However, that was not the case for the morning commute as drivers approached the exit to eastbound Interstate 680.
One injured in Omaha shooting late Thursday night
Omaha Police say a shooting sent one man to the hospital just before midnight Friday. It happened near 31st and Arcadia Avenue.
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway
WOWT
Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Oregon man was arrested on drug-related charges after he crashed his car in a construction zone in Iowa. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 1 a.m. deputies were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street south of Percival, Iowa.
WOWT
36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man's injuries
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro are looking for a suspect after a shooting seriously injured a 19-year-old woman. Omaha Police are investigating the shooting that happened Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. Officers initially responded to 5319 N. 30th Street and then were directed to 3740 Hartman Avenue.
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff's
WOWT
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
WOWT
Omaha Police officer-involved shooting body-camera images
Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. Possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil found in Missouri River. An Omaha-area man made
1011now.com
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death, individual took own life
The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating an in-custody death that occurred Saturday morning.
WOWT
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police looking for suspect vehicle
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is severely injured after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers responded at 5:03 p.m. Thursday to 39th and Hartman Ave in response to a nearby shooting. When officers arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. The 19-year-old victim was
