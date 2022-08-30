ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

One person shot near 30th and Parker in Omaha

A little chill in the air early this morning, but it will be a fantastic afternoon with plenty of sun, low humidity, and light winds. Highs top out in the low 80s for the Omaha metro. Feeling great this evening. Updated: 23 hours ago. Very comfortable this evening with clear...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Teen cited following rollover in Fremont County

(Sidney) – A teen was cited following a rollover accident south of Sidney Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 2878 240th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a rollover accident involving a red Ford F-150 pickup. The driver – a 16-year-old male – was uninjured in the accident.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Man dies after reported shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man. OPD said police were dispatched to 4310 N 52nd St. for a reported shooting where they found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klkntv.com

2-alarm fire forces evacuation of Lincoln apartment complex Wednesday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than a dozen units jumped into action after a Lincoln apartment complex caught fire on Wednesday. This happened near 14th and F Streets around 9:30 a.m. Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 that the blaze started in a hallway on the second floor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wycliffe Drive
WOWT

Overnight work on West Dodge Road spills into morning commute: 6 First Alert Traffic update

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning commuter traffic on one of the busiest roads in the Omaha-metro area was heavily impacted Friday after overnight work went into overtime. For much of the day Friday, the West Dodge Road elevated expressway was moving along pretty well for the Labor Day holiday weekend traffic. However, that was not the case for the morning commute as drivers approached the exit to eastbound Interstate 680.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Oregon man was arrested on drug-related charges after he crashed his car in a construction zone in Iowa. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 1 a.m. deputies were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street south of Percival, Iowa.
PERCIVAL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro are looking for a suspect after a shooting seriously injured a 19-year-old woman. Omaha Police are investigating the shooting that happened Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. Officers initially responded to 5319 N. 30th Street and then were directed to 3740 Hartman Avenue. Upon...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police officer-involved shooting body-camera images

Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. Possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil found in Missouri River. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:13 PM UTC. An Omaha-area man made...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

1 injured in Omaha shooting, police looking for suspect vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is severely injured after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers responded at 5:03 p.m. Thursday to 39th and Hartman Ave in response to a nearby shooting. When officers arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. The 19-year-old victim was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy